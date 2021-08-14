Real, raw emotions to be on show on debut season of ’Temptation Island SA’

Johannesburg - From firefighters, to models, entrepreneurs, comedians and even a sales manager, South Africans from all walks of life are bravely taking a leap of faith in full view of the nation - all in the name of love. Temptation Island South Africa, based on the international reality television format with local versions having already aired in countries like the US and UK, is set to premier later this month on Showmax.

Distributed by Banijay Rights, the global distribution arm of Banijay, the reality show is a Teen Choice-nominated pop culture phenomenon, which has been adapted 25 times and counting. The proudly South African edition of Temptation Island follows four couples at a crossroads in their relationship. During the course of the programme, the pair need to make a mutual decision to either commit to each other for the rest of their lives, or go their separate ways.

Together, the couples experience a luxurious holiday in Knysna, on the Garden Route in the Western Cape, where they live separately - with 20 sexy single men and women who are looking for love. This last taste of the single life is meant to help answer their most difficult questions about their relationship, like, “Are we meant to be?” and “Is there someone better out there for me?” Celebrity coach, business owner and choreographer Kwanele ‘Finch’ Thusi. Supplied image. While various versions of the hit show have gone on to be a resounding success across the globe, Handrie Basson, the founding partner and executive producer at Afrokaans Film & Television who produced Temptation Island South Africa believes that the local version will be unique.

“As much as relationships, dating, and love are universal themes, Temptation Island South Africa will be infused with the unique cultural nuances of our people.” He explained that the show forces these couples to deal with their emotions and hopefully inspire all those watching to do the same. “Whereas we often shy away from dealing with our emotions in our everyday lives, this show encourages our cast to face their emotions in raw, very real situations. There are honest conversations, heartfelt moments, and plenty of spice to give this international hit format a truly South African flavour.”

This might be the first season of Temptation Island, but Basson believes this reality dating television format to already be a hit in South Africa, with Love Island SA also debuting their first season earlier this year. “Over the years, South African audiences have shown a great affinity for unscripted reality formats and in recent years, reality shows about relationships, dating, and love have really cemented their foothold into the hearts of viewers.” Basson also believes that views will be able to relate with the human content and emotion of the show.

“Temptation Island is the ultimate relationship test that will entertain and enthral viewers with the emotional journeys of the couples and singles that represent a slice of true South African culture.” The Afrokaans Film & Television founding partner and executive producer explained that they followed a strenuous process in order to select the couples for Temptation Island South Africa. “The casting process is quite rigorous and comprises a series of interviews, screenings, and evaluations and all of the contestants were selected based on the criteria the format requires.

“In our couples, we were looking for diverse stories, backgrounds, and relationship issues and for the singles, we looked for confident, authentic individuals who are ready to find love and a serious relationship,” he added. He is proud of the chosen contestants who he believes come from varied walks of life and all have their own individual charms. Stand-up comedian Tats Nkonzo. Supplied image. “Our couples all have unique relationship struggles that they hope to overcome and our singles are confident, sexy and all looking for love.”

He also believes that the scenic location the show is shot at and described as ‘paradise,’ provides the perfect platform for romance to unfold. “This first season of Temptation Island South Africa was filmed in and around Knysna and is a place of spectacular natural beauty.” “There are also many exciting activities in the surrounding areas that provide a suitable backdrop for our contestants to get to know each other better.”

Basson also hopes that viewers will be able to take something from Temptation Island South Africa and confront their own relationship challenges. “Shows like Temptation Island provide an environment where people have to confront their emotions and feelings, whilst living a unique experience,” he said. “It is brave and courageous of contestants in such shows to open themselves up to be vulnerable and honest about their relationships, wants, and needs and viewers immerse themselves in these stories because it addresses real-life issues while delivering great entertainment.”