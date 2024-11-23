Red Rocket COO Luca Silva reflects on the business’s winning game

Trusting the process has been the grand theme of Red Rocket and its Chief Operating Officer, Luca Silva’s journey into South Africa’s renewable energy industry and in the different stages of the company. Unbeknownst to him, this was a transition that would not only pay off professionally, but personally as well. As Project Manager of the then-Building Energy, Silva’s plan wasn’t to stay, but positive reports about the South African arm of the Italian business by Matteo Brambilla – then the CFO who had spearheaded the firm’s African footprint – prompted consideration. A few years and a one-way ticket later, his life would change in a big way.

Recalling those early days of South Africa’s renewable energy industry, Silva’s English was limited, but his hunger for opportunities and the will to change the world spoke volumes, and have been the driving force of his professional career ever since. Today, there’s little surprise as to why he forms part of the power trio at the helm of the leading force that is Red Rocket. “When I came to South Africa, the idea was to do two years of experience and go back to Italy,” said Silva about what was then seen as a booming market that motivated him to “take a leap of faith”. “Despite Red Rocket only officially launching in 2020, its DNA was formed earlier, in some ways without us knowing,” said Silva, who had become the company’s Head of Operations. “We knew we were building something special”.

Having a rich background in civil engineering, Silva’s passion and understanding of the industry, coupled with the knowledge of how projects operate, have created a shining legacy that has contributed to the changing face of the South African energy space. Seeing the company going from strength to strength, he reflected on how far the industry has come. “Things are so different. Nowadays, there are a lot of specialisations that come with renewables, but 15 to 20 years ago, it was not the case. “After our initial Kathu Solar project, we built Tororo Solar North, and after that we built Kruisvallei Hydro Plant and Roggeveld Wind Farm,” he said. Soon afterwards, more projects were won and constructed, resulting in a diverse portfolio that keeps growing. Looking at the large scale of these renewable energy projects, however, the world was not always such a big place for Silva. Coming from the small town of Seregno in the Lombardy region of Italy with a population of 40 000 people, Silva spent his youth playing basketball and idolising heroes such as Michael Jordan.

The transition to Cape Town in 2013 was a joint decision between him and his partner at the time, now wife, although it took a lot of convincing on his part. His office, which he has aptly named Seregno, is a piece of home that feels just as welcoming. “My wife got to choose where we stayed, and we found ourselves attracted to areas close to the sea, which is a sharp contrast to where we are from,” he said. Today, the family of two has become four with the addition of their two sons, born in SA. Silva jokingly remarked on how his older son corrects his English. Looking back on the life-changing launch of Red Rocket, Silva spoke of the “natural transition” that was apparent at the time. But where many people would have buckled under the weight of the responsibility, there was only plan A – the success of the operation, he said as he pondered on the words by Michael Jordan: “I’ve always believed that if you put in the work, the results will come.”