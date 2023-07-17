RedFest2023 - Redhill Arts Festival set to unite some of the most renowned names in theatre, music and the arts

Johannesburg - Joburg's leading arts festival returns this month, and this year promises to be bigger and better than ever. #RedFest2023, hosted by Redhill School in Morningside, Sandton, is set to unite some of the most renowned names in theatre, music, and the arts. And The Redhill Arts Festival, which will take place from Friday, 28 to Sunday, 30 July, is promising attendees an ‘unforgettable celebration.’

‘’Where else in Joburg can attendees choose from 34 incredible theatre productions, including Woza Albert, Defending the Cavemen, The Dress Code, and Oh, What a night?’’ Joseph Gerassi, Executive Head at Redhill School, said. In addition, he said that this year's annual event promises to make full use of Redhill School's extensive grounds, offering a diverse range of activities for attendees of all ages. “Visitors can immerse themselves in a massive outdoor music festival, enjoy a wide variety of captivating theatre productions, explore a carefully curated art exhibition, discover a magical children's entertainment area, and indulge in a delightful Sunday family picnic,” Gerassi said.

#RedFest2023 attendees can expect a fun-filled day. Supplied image. “There is also an outdoor artisanal market available for attendees to enjoy between productions.” Meanwhile, The MusicFest on the Saturday is set to boast a line-up which includes the likes of Jesse Clegg and Mi Casa, who will headline the event. Then on Sunday, the Family Picnic promises a magical experience, featuring a highly-anticipated performance by the Mzansi Youth ChoirR, who recently received the first-ever audience golden buzzer at America's Got Talent, securing their spot in the semi-finals in August. Gerassi said that there are also activities to keep the youngsters entertained at #RedFest2023.

“The children's line-up at the Redhill Arts Festival offers top-notch entertainment right on your doorstep.’’ #RedFest2023 attendees can expect a fun-filled day. Supplied image. “Walton’s Wonderland will feature dedicated childminders, giant outdoor games, inflatables, art jamming, beading, takkie painting, sand art, face painting, stilt walkers, and balloon artists.” He added that there will also be four children's theatre productions as part of the festival’s proceedings, along with internationally renowned magicians and mind-blowing illusionists. “#Redfest2023 is truly the ultimate destination for children,” Gerassi believes.

As a whole, the renowned three-day artisanal market will showcase over 40 high-end, carefully curated market stalls as well as proudly representing South African craftsmanship. “Joburg's finest food trucks, as well as a dedicated beer, wine, and Gin and Tonic area, will provide delicious options to enjoy throughout the festival,” Gerassi said. #RedFest2023 attendees can expect a fun-filled day. Supplied image. “Live entertainment will be on offer on the Friday and Saturday, and of course, no arts festival would be complete without an innovative and exciting art exhibition.” Meanwhile, this year's exhibition will be curated under the theme, ‘’The intersection of art, hope, and societal change,’’ which Gerassi said “is set to attract art enthusiasts of all levels, offering something for every budget.”

Since its launch in 2017, the Redhill Arts Festival has “quickly gained recognition as the go-to event for celebrating and embracing the arts in one extraordinary venue.” “Each year, the festival attracts a diverse range of up-and-coming artists and performers while also showcasing some of South Africa's most exceptional talent,” said Gerassi. ‘’2023 will mark the biggest Redhill Arts Festival to date as not only does the festival aim to provide the wider Joburg community with an unparalleled experience in Gauteng, but with the generous support from Standard Bank, Waltons, and SAB, we have also been able to expand this year's festival to accommodate even more theatre productions and artists.”

He added that this support not only helps artists generate much-needed revenue as they continue to rebuild after the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic but also extends their reach and opens up new opportunities for future performances. “Needless to say, the Redhill Arts Festival is the place to be for Joburgers from 28 - 30 July,” Gerassi believes. “Whether passionate about the arts or looking for a phenomenal day out that will prove to be the highlight of 2023, #RedFest2023 has it all.’’