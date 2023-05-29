Independent Online
Monday, May 29, 2023

Redhill School commemorates Africa Day with fun-filled festivities

Redhill school students during Africa Day celebrations. Supplied image.

Published 57m ago

Johannesburg - This week Redhill School hosted its annual Africa Day festivities. The occasion saw the entire day and the entire school, from the young pupils in the Early Learning Centre to the most senior, the Grade 12s, united in celebrating the great continent that is Africa.

Included in the programme were film screenings; contemporary, relevant speakers; panel discussions; singers, dancers, marimba and orchestra performances and drumming sessions.

The brainchild of the school’s executive head, Joseph Gerassi, Africa Day was a vibrant occasion at the school, designed to remind the community of the potential that exists on the continent.

