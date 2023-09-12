Rema’s hit single ‘Calm Down’ joins the Billions Club on Spotify

Johannesburg - One of Nigeria’s fastest rising stars, Rema has achieved a remarkable milestone with his hit single Calm Down, featuring Selena Gomez, which has reached one billion streams on Spotify. This is the first African artist-led track to join the Billions Club on Spotify. According to data shared as part of Spotify’s Afrobeats: Journey to a Billion Streams project, the African musician ranks among the top 10 most streamed Afrobeats artists on the platform.

The achievement not only highlights Rema's growing influence in the music industry, but also stresses the power of cross-cultural musical fusion in today's interconnected world. “It’s a blessing. It’s not just a big win for me, my team and family, it’s also a big one for the culture,” Rema said. “I feel really happy and I’m really proud of the fans as well for going back to the song and putting people on the song. Shout out to the DJs and everyone who made this possible.”

Meanwhile, Calm Down quickly became a worldwide favourite because of its catchy mix of Afrobeat rhythms, blended with afro-fusion melodies, Rema's unique and soulful singing and the unexpected addition of Gomez on an Afrobeats song. The song production was also made with a combination of modern and traditional elements, showing how African music is changing and growing. The billion-stream milestone on Spotify is no small feat, as it signifies the popularity of Calm Down and Rema’s ability to create music that transcends borders and resonates with a diverse audience. The Nigerian artist’s unique sound has propelled him to the forefront of the global music stage, with the song having its highest streams from the US, India, Mexico, Brazil and the UK.

In addition, the song's infectious chorus and relatable lyrics have made it a go-to track for both dance floors and personal playlists, with data showing that Calm Down has been added to more than a million Spotify playlists. "This milestone is absolutely remarkable for Rema, marking a pivotal moment for this talented artist and the entire Afrobeats community. It's clear that the genre is making a significant impact and gaining substantial influence on the global music stage, and we are excited to continue supporting it at Spotify," said Victor Okpala, Spotify’s Artist and Label Partnerships Manager for West Africa. This moment symbolises the power of music to transcend cultural and geographical boundaries and serves as a beacon for aspiring artists to create authentic, boundary-pushing music that resonates with audiences around the world.