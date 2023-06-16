Renowned coffee brand Nescafé offers more bang for the buck

Johannesburg - One of South Africa’s most loved coffee brands has elevated its product offering to bring coffee lovers a new refill pack that promises to stretch consumers’ rands and offer them more to tackle their day. As South Africans, we can all use a little extra to get more out of our budgets and keep us going.

Thanks to Nescafé Classic’s new 200g pack that comes with 30g extra, South Africans will have more to share with their loved ones. To ignite this exciting campaign, the renowned coffee brand has collaborated with a diverse group of witty media and radio personalities as well as creative TikTokers and influencers alike to create awareness and spread the good news. Supplied image. Kicking off the campaign in Durban is radio personality and comedian Felix Hlophe.

Hlophe is a heavyweight in the South African entertainment scene, especially the comedy scene while gaining prominence in the entertainment circle simultaneously. Radio personality and comedian Felix Hlophe. Supplied image. Apart from his profession, the talented comedian is a father and a husband, which gives his content an edge as he always speaks from a holistic perspective. Nqobile Ndlela, better known as “Angel”, is a singer, personality, and entrepreneur. Hailing from Howick in KZN, she is the founder and CEO of the Angel Ndlela Group, which was established in 2018.

The company houses her many endeavours, such as an online fashion house called AN Couture and a clothing manufacturing company, Angel Ndlela Clothing Factory, situated in Howick. In addition to all of this, she also has a construction company that focuses on rehabilitation and maintenance. This aspect of Angel’s life allows her to share insights and authentic perspectives on the world of running her own company. In Gauteng, the coffee brand has several heavyweight influencers and radio show hosts kicking the campaign off too.

Dance choreographer Angelo Mokonenyane. Supplied image. Dance choreographer Angelo Mokonenyane has been making waves in dancing circles as beloved musician Costa Titch’s lead dancer and professional choreographer. His accolades include winning the hip-hop international prelims in 2017 and performing on the Ivyson Tour with world-renowned South African rapper Nasty C. His style of content speaks to his demographic with a creative edge while introducing an aspirational demographic to Nescafé Classic. Halle Robinson is the campaign’s heavy-weight TikToker. Supplied image. Halle Robinson is the campaign’s heavy-weight TikToker, with a formidable following of 2.8 million people.

Her content takes on an authentic approach to comedic skits set in everyday African narratives that keep her audience engaged. She is the recipient of the 2023 ‘Next Big Thing’ South African Style Award and doesn’t seem to be slowing down her social media takeover any time. We can’t wait to see how she contributes to this campaign. One of the actors to join the impressive roster is Senzo Radebe. He is a South African actor and presenter with a passion for storytelling and performance. Actor Senzo Radebe. Supplied image. He has appeared in numerous television shows and films, such as SABC1’s Ingozi as well as Mzansi Magic’s Abomama Bomthandazo, which are the biggest highlights for Senzo.

With everything happening in Senzo’s busy life, he still finds the time to maintain a strict fitness regime, which will certainly add a refreshing take on his content creation for this campaign. The new 230g Refill Pack is designed to provide consumers with a convenient and cost-effective way to enjoy Nescafé Classic coffee. “As a resilient nation, we face unexpected challenges, from potholes to increased load shedding, which can take a real toll on us emotionally, mentally, and even physically,” said a Nescafé spokesperson.

“Therefore, we deserve to take a little time out each morning to immerse ourselves in the gleeful moments.” “If we have the power to start our days with more, why not do just that? We know that life can be tough, but starting our day with more can make all the difference. With Nescafé Classic, we can believe more, smile more, win more, and live more.” The new Nescafé Classic 230g Refill Pack is now available at leading retailers across South Africa.

Here are some tips for how to get more out of your morning with Nescafé Classic: Have a cup of Nescafé Classic with the new strong yet smooth recipe. It’s a new signature roast and bolder aroma, which means you’ll get the strength you need to make your way in the world and tackle whatever comes your way. If you rush to work or start your day stressed, wake up 30 minutes earlier than usual. Giving yourself plenty of time means you will start your day feeling calm and in a good mood.

Start with a successful end in mind. Write down three things that will make today feel successful. Block time off, prepare your immediate environment for a productive morning, and start ticking them off. Break your day into manageable and specific actions. It gives you a better understanding of what needs to be done. Without a daily schedule, we are likely to react to the demands of others and, at the end of the day, feel like we have not accomplished anything. Begin your day without emails. Emails and the phone may pull you away from your main focus of the day – YOU! Start with prioritising yourself before diving into others, as this may throw you off the rest of your day. In the first hour or so of your day, boost performance and positivity for the day by focusing on internal health. Some suggestions include journalling and meditation, expressing gratitude, exercising, and stretching or getting fresh air outside. Don’t make plans in the morning. You are most alert in the morning, so focus on tasks that require massive mental power. Put your brain energy to productive use by getting things done instead of thinking about what to do.