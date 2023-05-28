Renowned SA dentist Dr. Norman Cahi calls for proper hygiene amidst cholera outbreak

Johannesburg – In light of the cholera outbreak in South Africa, renowned local dentist Dr. Norman Cahi has called for regular hand washing and proper hygiene. “I think it’s vital to once again raise the awareness of the importance of hand washing and general personal hygiene including good nutrition,” he told The Saturday Star this week.

Cahi is affectionately known as “the dentist to the stars” after his work on some of the nation’s biggest stars, including those from the Miss South Africa organisation. He is also passionate about the dental care of the nation’s youngsters, and this prompted him and his team at Cahi Dental & Prosthodontic Practice in Parktown North, which includes his daughter Chelsea and prosthodontist brother, Emile, to start the Dental Wellness Trust (DWT). This was also in collaboration with his former colleague and close friend Dr. Linda Greenwall, who has since relocated to London in the UK. The DWT was launched in 2011 in Khayelitsha, Cape Town.

“We sponsor children's homes annually and teach these basic life skills as well as providing basic dental care to these young people,” Cahi said. However, the Covid-19 pandemic put a halt on the team’s charitable work in Soweto. Cahi hopes to get the full project back on track, particularly in the midst of the cholera outbreak.