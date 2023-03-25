Renowned tattoo artists from around the globe arrive in SA for highly anticipated tattoo convention

Johannesburg - If you are a tattoo enthusiast, you most likely have come across the work of artists such as Austin Maples, Katie Gray, Waldo Del Rocca, Daniele Scafati, and Squid Yu. This week South Africans can not only brush shoulders with their favourite tattoo artists but to also get one from their idols at The South African International Tattoo Convention (SAITC).

The highly anticipated event, which kicked off this week, will be bringing the global trade of tattooing back to Cape Town, and also to Johannesburg for the first time. The SAITC will showcase over 140 world class tattoo artists, all chosen as the best in their field and style of work, with a collection of tattooers representing over 22 countries across the world. The convention promises to create a highly professional environment whilst partnering with only the best in medical waste management, sterilisation, tattoo supplies and to present a highly professional standard of tattoo practices.

The tattoo convention kicked off in Joburg on Friday, and will continue until Sunday, and will then move to Cape Town. The Saturday Star caught up with two of the most renowned tattoo artists from around the globe. Katie Gray from New York and Austin Maples from Los Angeles chat to us about their excitement at visiting South Africa.

Los Angeles based tattoo artist Austin Maples. Supplied image. Austin Maples- Los Angeles Are you excited to come to South Africa? It is a luxury seeing how Covid halted most of my travelling for the past few years. This will be my second time in SA. I was lucky enough to be involved in the first ever SA International Tattoo Convention.

How did you get into tattooing and what has been the key to your success? From the age of nine I have outwardly expressed that I wanted to be covered in tattoos. I have had an unexplainable obsession with wearing tattoos since before I could comprehend them as an art form or career. This brought me to getting rapidly tattooed from age 14 and eventually the accumulated time spent in tattoo shops led me to desire a career in the craft. I think the key to any real success is passion. I love tattooing, but even more, I love people. I have been tattooing for 13 years and since the day I started I have spent almost every second of every day thinking about how I can push myself further to create original works of art, as well as serve my clients a greater experience. I think tattooing can be compared to the Michelin Star rating system for restaurants.

I aspire to be a three star Michelin tattooer. Every moment is important to me, the Tattoo, Service, and atmosphere which cultivates a lasting memory imprinted on your forever worn token. The key to success is my passion to create, my love for tattooing, and the experience I provide for each client. Los Angeles based tattoo artist Austin Maples. Supplied image. What would you say is the best tattoo you have ever done? I would be the torso for my client, Michael. I am well known for my compilation of black tattoos carefully placed and designed to make a collection that's appeasing to the eye. This tattoo was a pinnacle moment for me. Michael gave me complete freedom artistically and financially to create the best version of my work. This cultivated an environment with NO creative restraint and the outcome speaks for itself.

What are some of the wildest, craziest tattoos you have ever done? In the very beginning of my career I was literally hungry. I didn't make enough money to afford to eat dinner at times. This gave me the will to tattoo anything and anyone that would walk through the shop doors. One moment that sticks was a request for the word "SCUMBAG" tattooed in college font letters across a man's forehead. I hadn't eaten for days, I didn't think twice. Work done by Los Angeles based tattoo artist Austin Maples. Supplied image. What do you think is the biggest misconception around tattoos?

It is their value. Not only their monetary value but also their cultural and artistic value. Since tattoos are only placed on a canvas that can’t be traded or archived (human bodies) their financial, artistic, and historic cultural value has yet to be noticed the way painting, music, sculpture, and architecture is seen. Tattooing is viewed through the lens of "Labor Perception Bias" and is mostly valued by the amount of time it takes to create as opposed to other art forms that’s value is based on originality, creativity, passion, emotion, cultural relevance, scarcity, and quality not just the time it takes to create the work of art. It’s a conversation worth having and something I find intriguing. How many tattoos do you have and what do they mean to you? My entire body is covered, I can no longer count the number I have. They tell a story of growth and identity. I got most of them at a young age. I was in search of myself and my purpose and I can see that my old tattoos. They are sporadic and aimless. They remind me how far I have come. I now feel comfortable in my body and mind and have more direction in life. The tattoos I wear do not mimic this direction but tell the hard fast story of how I found it.

Have you tattooed any celebrities? And if so, who? Matty Matheson, Dillon Francis, Tyler Posey, Parker Cannon, and Bea Miller. New York based tattoo artist Katie Gray. Supplied image. Katie Gray: New York

Are you excited about coming to SA? It is one of the highlights of my year. I have been twice. Not only has the convention been filled with the best artists from around the globe, but the location and venues have been top notch. In previous years I’ve been able to do a fair amount of exploring around Cape Town. How did you get into tattooing?

I am grateful for my success, it’s come from an incredible amount of hard work. I don’t consider myself lucky, just hard work. I’ve always been known as the workhorse. I’ve sacrificed a ton of my personal life to show up for clients and shops. I’ve focused an equal amount of energy in drawing/technique/education as I have in client and peer relationships. It’s important to be adaptable in new settings, with new people and with ever changing tools/equipment. So, the key to my success would be multifaceted, but hard work, dedication, and sheer determination. What would you say is the best tattoo you’re done? Oh man, hard question. I like the last tattoo I did before flying out. It took about three hours. It’s hard to say there’s just one, but it does seem to be true that a lot of the time, the best tattoos are the ones on clients who trust my process and whom I have a solid connection with. Great clients get great tattoos!

New York based tattoo artist Katie Gray. Supplied image. What are some of the wildest, craziest tattoos you have given to customers? The wildest/craziest are always the folks who want their own self portrait on them. I decline this style of work now (hahaha). I always find it funny, but no judgement, to each their own. What do you think is the biggest misconception around tattoos?

The obvious, that we’re some sort of trouble makers, criminals or low life’s. Humans are capable of that with or without tattoos. The one I dislike the most is the misconception that people with tattoos are somehow uneducated. I hold a Bachelors degree from UC Santa Cruz and Master’s degree from California College of the Arts. What tattoo style do you specialise in? My style is a combination of fine line American Traditional with Japanese and Tibetan influences as well as geometric work.

How many tattoos do you have and what do they mean? I actually have no idea how many I have. I do know I’m running out of space. As far as meaning, not a lot of them have a narrative other than collecting pieces from artists that I admire. I give a lot of free rein. The two that actually do have sentiment are the wheat sprigs around my collarbone as they have my father’s ashes in the pigment. Secondly, the cheetah on the back of my thigh. I got after this one after visiting a cheetah sanctuary on my second trip to South Africa. The handlers spoke about the female cheetahs being mostly solitary animals, and would only come around to feed or breed…. as a woman I related to this a lot.