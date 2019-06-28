Johannesburg - Montecasino Bird Gardens has released more than 1000 Flamingos which were rescued from the drought-stricken Kamfers Dam in Kimberley in January.

Montecasino Birds Gardens said on Friday they had released the birds back to Kamfers Dam after the recovery of the dam.

A further 38 chicks who were not yet ready for release would be given ongoing care through the winter months, Montecasino said.

It said about 2 000 Lesser Flamingo chicks were abandoned at the dam due to falling water levels and a lack of food. The birds were rescued and sent to Zoos across the country for rehabilitation, with the aim of returning them to their home when conditions improved.

The National Zoological Gardens, National Veterinary Association, BirdLife SA, Kimberly SPCA, the Pan African Association of Zoos and Aquariums, Montecasino Bird Gardens, World of Birds, SANCCOB, Ushaka Marine World, Lory Park Animal and Owl Sanctuary and Vulpro, were part of the rescue mission.

“The bird gardens is equipped to rear flamingo chicks as we have a colony of Greater and Caribbean Flamingos, and we have had success with our babies. This also meant we could share our formula with other organisations that were part of the rescue operation,” said Elaine Reeve, the birds curator the bird gardens.

“98 birds have now been sent back to Kimberley from Montecasino Bird Gardens to thrive and breed at the dam, and 38 chicks will continue to be nurtured as they developed a bit slower than the others for various reasons.

“We do also have a few birds that will not be released due to medical conditions. This includes a spunky little chick that we have named Squonk, who has survived a broken neck and fractured hip – and will no doubt delight Bird Gardens visitors in the future,” said Reeve.

Various companies including Netcare, Nestle, RocoMamas, Ocean Basket, Bryanston Veterinary Hospital and Friend of Free Wildlife made donations to enable the bird gardens to care for the flamingos. The donations included eggs, towels, cereal, sardines, shrimps, teddy bears and newspapers.

Saturday Star