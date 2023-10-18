Restoring Faith in democracy: Reversing SA’s voter apathy

Johannesburg - As South Africa celebrated its sixth democratic national and provincial elections on May 8, 2019, it was anticipated to serve as a resounding testament to the enduring strength of the nation’s young democracy. However, president of Afro Native (AFNA), Sifiso Shezi said the elation of democratic participation was dampened by a stark reality – a sharp decline in voter turnout. “Voting is the cornerstone of democracy; it is the voice of the people and the essence of representative governance. In a nation that has overcome a history of segregation and apartheid, voting symbolises a commitment to equality, justice, and the principles upon which the nation was founded. Therefore, the sharp decrease in voter turnout is both puzzling and worrisome,” said Shezi.

The numbers told a concerning story: out of the 26.8 million people who were eligible to cast their ballots, only 17,671,616 exercised their right to vote, resulting in a voter turnout of 66%, down significantly from the 73.47% turnout witnessed in 2014. This drop in participation sent alarm bells ringing throughout the nation, underscoring a pivotal issue that South Africa faced in sustaining the engagement of its citizens in the democratic process. Notably, the statistics revealed that a substantial portion of the eligible youth population, approximately six million individuals under the age of 30, did not register to vote, while those who did, indicated that only 21% were under the age of 30. This downward trend in voter turnout and the underrepresentation of the youth in the electoral process raised important questions about the state of South Africa’s democracy and the future of political engagement among its younger generation. Shezi added that in order says, to tackle this issue, we must first understand why voter participation has been on the decline. While there is no single answer, several factors contribute to this worrying trend:

Apathy and disillusionment Many South Africans are growing disillusioned with the political system. Promises made by politicians often remain unfulfilled, and corruption scandals have eroded public trust in government institutions. Social and economic disparities

High levels of inequality and poverty persist in the country, leading some to believe that voting will not bring about the change they desire. Youth engagement The younger generation, who make up a significant portion of eligible voters, may not see the value of participating in the electoral process.

Access to voting Some voters face logistical barriers, such as long distances to polling stations, inadequate information, or complex registration procedures. To address this alarming decline in voter turnout, South Africa must embark on a multifaceted approach:

Political reforms Rebuilding public trust will require politicians to be held accountable for their actions. This can be achieved through transparent and rigorous measures to combat corruption and inefficiency. Civic education

Comprehensive civic education programs should be implemented to inform the public about the significance of their vote and the impact of their choices. Economic and social reforms Addressing poverty, inequality, and unemployment is essential to empower citizens and show them the tangible benefits of participating in democracy.

Youth engagement Creating platforms for the youth to be heard, participate in political discussions, and influence policy decisions can help rekindle their interest in the electoral process. Improved access to voting

Efforts should be made to make the voting process more accessible through mobile polling stations, voter registration drives, and initiatives to simplify registration and voting procedures. In response to the concerning decline in voter turnout, Shezi acknowledged the gravity of the situation and recognized the urgent need for action. “Our democracy thrives on the voices of our citizens, and every vote counts. The decline in voter participation is a call for us to do better, to deliver on our promises, and to create a South Africa where every citizen feels that their voice matters,” Shezi said.