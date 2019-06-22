Johannesburg - Volkswagen remains the most hijacked passenger vehicle brand in South Africa.

This is according to Ctrack, a global supplier of vehicle tracking, insurance telematics and fleet management solutions.

It compiled a report based on its hijacking and crime statistics and VW came out on top as the most hijacked vehicle brand in the country followed by Toyota, Ford, Citroen and Kia.

The five most hijacked cars in South Africa are the VW Polo, Toyota Hilux and other Toyota models, Ford Ranger, BMW X5 and Chevrolet Spark.

The models are selected based on their demand in the market and the prospect of valuable items being found in luxury vehicles. Hattingh has urged drivers to be alert and aware when pulling into or out of their driveways.

“Being aware of your surroundings and knowing how to respond if you find yourself in a hijacking situation is critical,” said Hattingh.

“The first and golden rule is to not antagonise the hijackers, who are probably more scared than you are. You need to show them you are not a threat. Lift up your arms to show you have no weapon and will surrender. Use your left arm to undo your seatbelt and put your car in neutral.