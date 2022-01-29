Rich Mnisi’s Adidas range is inspired by his Tsonga roots as he intends to make fashion more diverse and inclusive

Johannesburg - South African fashion designer Rich Mnisi has joined the likes of Beyoncé, David Beckham, Alexander Wang, Lionel Messi and Kanye West with his debut adidas collaboration. The Johannesburg-born young designer’s proudly South African inspired line with the global sports apparel brand will officially be available from the end of February.

Mnisi admitted that he poured his heart and soul into this collection which is inspired by his Tsonga roots and that his vision was to contribute towards the strides made by adidas to make fashion more diverse and inclusive. “I am immensely proud to present this collection in collaboration with adidas, an iconic brand that I grew up seeing on people of colour that were rewriting the arts,” he said. While creating a range of such prestige, the contemporary designer was cognisant of the role that fashion can play in inspiring all those who wear it, and for this reason he was determined to create a collection that was striking, bold and beautiful.

With the spirit of Pride also in mind, the Rich Mnisi x adidas range features bright animal prints and striking abstract patterns which he purposely fused together to tell the story of his roots. Athleisure was one of the main aspects of Rich Mnisi’s adidas range. Supplied image. “We have created a bright, unique collection that reflects my love for the idea of community and heritage, individuality, and self-expression.” Mnisi’s adidas collection also follows the in-vogue athleisure wear trend, which exploded in popularity during the Covid-19 pandemic, where people from all corners of the globe traded in their formal work-wear for comfort and convenience.

But designers, like what Mnisi has done with his adidas collection, have elevated the status of loungewear, creating quality and fashionable garments which also support a range of sports including running, cycling, swimming and training. Alongside Mnisi’s pinnacle performance pieces are statement streetwear looks featuring exaggerated silhouettes that seamlessly fuse style, colour and function. By merging function with style, Mnisi was able to create a striking collection which features 12 key looks.

Athleisure was one of the main aspects of Rich Mnisi’s adidas range. Supplied image. The 28-year-old was determined to make the range appealing to people from all walks of life and for this reason, the garments are multi-functional as sport, training and streetwear. “Each piece has been designed to be worn as a stand-out piece or accessorised and layered for a more individual and expressive look,” Mnisi said. Hero pieces within the collection spanning performance and Originals include the adidas x Rich Mnisi Tights, an all-over animal print item which was made with comfort in mind.

“It portrays an idyllic world where people and wildlife merge almost seamlessly,” Mnisi said. Other notable pieces from the adidas x Rich Mnisi collection include swimwear in bright hues which was inspired by Mnisi's homeland, a place where wildlife and city life meet. The adidas x Rich Mnisi headscarf with built-in UV protection is also a stand-out piece from the range and allows for a personalised fit.

To complete the collection, the designer also included footwear into his adidas range. This has seen Mnisi adding his signature prints through a series of design accents that feature throughout, including on some of the global sporting brand’s most acclaimed footwear lines such as Superstar, UltraBOOST and Forum. One of the stand-out footwear pieces from the local designer’s collection is the adidas x Rich Mnisi UB22 trainer, which features the classic BOOST midsole, together with striking prints for a silhouette that makes a statement with every step.

Mnisi believes that his collaboration with adidas was a natural fit, as his vision aligns with that of the global sporting apparel brand. This also applies to the environment, with adidas’s commitment to make fashion more eco-friendly being widely reported, such as some of their crafted pieces being made in part with recycled materials and Parley Ocean Plastic, in a bid to help end plastic waste. Swimwear items featured as part of Rich Mnisi’s adidas range. Supplied image. It was for this reason, as well as Mnisi’s vision for celebrating homeland environments, that his collection also incorporates eco-friendly elements.

“The spirit of this collection celebrates our homeland, so environment was an important aspect when looking at methods and materials used in the creation process,” he said. “I am so pleased we’ve used adidas’ advanced technology and partly recycled materials.” While Mnisi’s adidas collection is one of the biggest highlights in his career so far, he has become a household name in the African fashion and design scene.