Rivonia trialist Andrew Mlangeni praises Denis Goldberg

ANC stalwart and Rivonia trialist Denis Goldberg was on Friday lauded as a democrat who sacrificed his life for the Struggle for freedom in South Africa. Speaking at a virtual memorial service in honour of Goldberg, the only surviving Rivonia trialist, Andrew Mlangeni described his comrade as a person who could not stand enjoying rights under apartheid which were denied to black people. ”Denis sacrificed his family, life and his entire youth to do the work of the ANC,” Mlangeni said. Goldberg died last week, at the age of 87. Mlangeni said Goldberg was not forced to join the ANC and its military wing Umkhonto we Sizwe (MK) but his conscience led him to join MK at its formation in 1961. ”Denis has sacrificed for us to be where we are today,” said Mlangeni, who spent 26 years on Robben Island.as a political prisoner. Goldberg, Mlangeni said,was an intellectual who could have joined any university and received a good salary but instead joined the Struggle against apartheid.

Mlangeni said Goldberg took after his mother, who was detained for four months with her son, during the state of emergency declared after the Sharpeville Massacre in 1960.

President Cyril Ramaphosa said Goldberg loved South Africa, its people, and the ANC, and surrendered his youth to its mission.

Goldberg was a man of the utmost integrity, and had courage, unwavering resolve and extraordinary humility, Ramaphosa said.

He said the unassuming, humble and kind Goldberg believed the greatest threats to the country were poverty and inequality.

Goldberg’s grandson Jack, who is based in the UK, said his grandfather "lived an amazing, full life”.

”I hope everyone will endeavour to do the right thing even if it’s not the easy thing,” he said.

Retired Constitutional Court Justice Albie Sachs, Goldberg’s friend and patron of the Denis Goldberg Legacy Foundation Trust, described him as “by far the bravest of us all in the 1960s".

“Denis gave himself up completely to the Struggle for freedom in South Africa,” Sachs said, adding that Goldberg’s courage did not desert him even after he was arrested along with other Rivonia trialists in 1963.

Sachs said Goldberg was courageous "all the way through", and even tried to escape from prison, from where he was released in 1985. ”He never sacrificed his passion for freedom and liberty,” he said.

Alliance partners - the ANC, SACP and Cosatu - have undertaken to hold a full national memorial service for Goldberg after the national lockdown ends to allow a larger number of people to pay tribute to him.

The SACP said Goldberg studied civil engineering at the University of Cape Town and was later dismissed from his job. This did little to deter him from contributing to the Struggle.

Goldberg was a firm proponent of non-racialism and recognised that to live a privileged life while others were oppressed and exploited was living a lie, said the SACP.

Goldberg is survived by his son, David, and three grandchildren, and will be cremated at a small, private family service.

Saturday Star