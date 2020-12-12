Rustenburg property owners living in fear as homes in mining town allegedly illegally occupied

The mining town of Rustenburg in the North West Province is on a knife-edge and for some concerned homeowners, their Christmas holiday has been cancelled. Over the last year, 150 properties, belonging to the big three mining houses in the town, ImpalaPlats, AngloPlats and Sibanye Stillwater, have allegedly been illegally occupied and now residents fear their homes could be next. The alleged illegal occupations are pitting communities, mining companies, political parties, SAPS and the municipality against each other. The Saturday Star visited the town this week and spoke with some of the residents who fear that they could find their homes illegally occupied when they return from their festive season holidays. Political parties have been unable to resolve the impasse which threatens to spill over into violence. Residents claim the alleged illegal occupations started quietly in December 2019 but are now very public and violent. Residents and the DA have pointed the finger at the ANC, EFF and taxi drivers. A DA spokesperson in Rustenburg, whose identity is being withheld for safety concerns, said a group of people would simply occupy an uninhabited house, sometimes in broad daylight and sometimes under the cover of night. “They just rock up and close off the road and move into an empty house. Nobody says or does anything because we fear for our safety,” One resident said: “All citizens in my neighborhood are very unhappy about the illegal house invasions. The rumour is that this is politically driven. The municipality of Rustenburg is apparently involved and SAPS refuse to assist. The water and electricity is illegally connected. Some of the invaders claim that they bought these houses from the Rustenburg Municipality with illegal documents. The actual invaders are not living in the houses, they are renting out the rooms. Rustenburg is currently in a crisis”.

South Africa - North West - 09 December 2020 - EFF and ANC members have illegally occupied the property of three mining houses Rustenburg.Picture: Nokuthula Mbatha/African News Agency(ANA)

Another concerned resident said: “We are in the middle of the recent strife. There are a number of houses around us that have been invaded but they all ended with police presence and a semi riot. I witnessed a court order delivered (placed over the fence), all these houses belong to Sibanye. I have no issue if Sibanya wants to place whoever they feel they want to place in their houses (legally), I have a problem with the illegal occupation. Our neighbour across the road, bought one of the mine houses, there was a mini riot when his rental family moved in and a taxi load of illegal occupiers tried to force their way in. He had to produce his title deed as the police don’t get involved”.

The three mining houses said they’ve had mixed fortunes with the courts in their attempts to get the alleged illegal occupiers evicted from their properties.

ImpalaPlats, which owns around 2 500 properties in the province said four of its houses were illegally occupied but were reclaimed by the company within 14 days.

South Africa - North West - 09 December 2020 - EFF and ANC members have illegally occupied the property of three mining houses Rustenburg.Picture: Nokuthula Mbatha/African News Agency(ANA)

Group head of investor relations and ccorporate Communication at ImpalaPlats, Alice Lourens said: “Impala Rustenburg currently has 12 vacant units which are monitored by armed response security units. Preventative action is being taken. All gates of vacant houses are locked. Vacant units are equipped with mobile alarms, curtains and lighting with day/night switches.Vacant units have been offered to employees and on the private market at a discount rate. Our current occupancy rate is 98%.”

Angloplats spokesperson, Jana Marais said they were successful at the courts.

“Anglo American Platinum has experienced several incidents of illegal occupation and interference with its residential properties in Rustenburg during the course of the year. In this regard, we’ve obtained court orders to prevent the illegal occupation of our properties in Rustenburg, and we continue to work closely with the SAPS to enforce these orders and to address any continued attempts to occupy any of our properties illegally.”

But Sibanye Stillwater’s senior vice-president of investor relations, James Wellsted said the company has not been so lucky with the courts. Sibanye owns 1 006 properties in the North West Province and 106 of those are currently illegally occupied.

“We have been struggling to sell the houses to our employees. This is a big issue for us. The houses are occupied by heavily armed people and we have been struggling to get them evicted. We have received very little support from the police. Covid has also put a halt on evictions,” said Wellsted.

South Africa - North West - 09 December 2020 - EFF and ANC members have illegally occupied the property of three mining houses Rustenburg. Picture: Nokuthula Mbatha/African News Agency(ANA)

But an attorney, acting for ImpalaPlats, Adriaan Wessels (WA Wessels Attorneys) said he’s baffled by Sibanye’s lack of progress at the court saying he has successfully applied and was granted eviction orders.

“Sibanye is setting the precedence. I don’t know why they are not acting. There is fear in Rustenburg. Who is to stop the illegal occupiers from targeting private homes?” said Wessels.

DA councillor, Johan Cronje, said the party has reported the alleged illegal occupations to the Rustenburg Municipality but to no avail.

“We have spoken to the ANC and the EFF but nothing actually happens. We are bracing for chaos,” said Cronje.

An EFF member in Rustenburg, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said: ”I disagree with that thing of taxi people taking the houses. There are many people who have been working at the mines and now they are suffering. Right now they don’t have a place to stay. It makes me cross and I am fed up. It makes me angry.”

EFF Provicial Chairperson in the NorthWest Province, Mothusi Montwedi categorically denied that the party is behind the alleged illegal occupations.

“The EFF never issued any instructions for any houses to be occupied. If anyone did that, they did it of their own free will. These houses have been standing empty for years. The community is tired of the lack of housing when there are so many empty houses, he said.

Montwedi also agreed with the other role-players that the slow response from SAPS in Rustenburg is also adding fuel to the fire and added that there is a lack of willingness from the mining companies to resolve the housing issue in the town.

The Saturday Star sent media queries to SAPS in the North West Province, the ANC and the Rustenburg Municipality, regarding the allegations but no replies were received.

The Saturday Star