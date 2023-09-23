RWC2023: Cheslin Kolbe and Superdry South Africa’s mission to inspire the nation

Johannesburg - South African rugby legend and World Cup winner Cheslin Kolbe, together with Superdry South Africa, are on a mission to inspire the nation. As the Springboks are setting the 2023 Rugby World Cup stage alight in France, the local sporting sensation and the acclaimed fashion brand want South Africans to embrace better choices that pave the way toward a better and brighter future.

This forms part of the duo’s “Better Choices for a Better Future” campaign which seeks to celebrate a passion for craftsmanship, culture, sustainability, art and the spirit of adventure. The initiative started earlier this month as the campaign draws its motivation from Superdry South Africa, for which Kolbe is an ambassador, to become the most sustainable fashion brand by 2030. Cheslin Kolbe and Superdry South Africa have started the Better Choices for a Better Future’ campaign. Supplied image. And much like Superdry, Kolbe recognises the power of choice and its ability to forge a brighter future, which now has an impact that resonates beyond just himself.

The rugby sensation explained that among all his choices, one stands out — his steadfast allegiance to Superdry as his cherished fashion brand. This narrative forms part of the “Better Choices for a Better Future” campaign asThe Cheslin Kolbe series launches as the second phase of the campaign with a focus on his core values. Cheslin Kolbe and Superdry South Africa have started the Better Choices for a Better Future’ campaign. Supplied image. This includes his family, career, and community. Kolbe is determined to remain connected to his roots, acknowledging the community that uplifted him. Meanwhile, his ambition is to share his wisdom and empower the next generation to pursue their dreams through relentless dedication.