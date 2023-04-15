SA actor shoots lover with unlicensed firearm

Johannesburg - The race is still on to uncover the identity of a South African actor who allegedly shot and killed his lover in Norkem Park. Meanwhile, well-known SA soapie, 7de Laan distanced itself from the incident, after several media reports claimed that the alleged shooter was a cast member on the popular soapie.

Public relations manager for “7de Laan”, Kayleen Bessit said: “What a tragic state of events. ‘7de Laan’, unfortunately, doesn’t know the identity of the victim and perpetrator “But we can confirm having spoken to Warrant Officer Barbara-Anne Ferreira who issued the statement on behalf of SAPS that it wasn’t a ‘7de Laan‘ actor.” Police spokesperson, Colonel Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi, said SAPS in Norkem Park were investigating a case of murder, possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.

“A 51-year-old man allegedly shot and killed a 29-year-old woman on 13 April, 2023. It reported that the suspect had also taken an overdose of medication. He is currently at the local hospital under police guard. The circumstances that led to this incident are unknown at this stage and police investigations continue,” she said. In a statement from the SABC and the “7de Laan” Facebook page, the soapie said: “SABC 2 and ‘7de Laan’ are deeply saddened and disturbed by the reports circulating in the media regarding a tragic incident of domestic violence involving an alleged ‘7de Laan‘ actor. “As it stands, we have no knowledge of the identity of the individual involved and would like to express our heartfelt condolences to the victim's family and friends.

“Production has made efforts to establish who the said individual might be. However, as per the law, a suspect’s identity cannot be disclosed until such time that they have been formally charged. We can, however, confirm that the individual in question is not part of the current cast. “It is believed the suspect was an actor who featured in a number of South African soap operas, but it is still unclear which ones he had been in. “We will continue to keep a keen eye on the matter as it develops.”