SA Agulhas’ ambitious expedition to locate the wreck of Sir Ernest Shackleton’s ship off the Antarctic coast

Johannesburg - Far out in the South Atlantic, the SA Agulhas 11 is on a mission to find one of the most highly sought-after relics of the golden age of polar exploration. The South African research vessel is steaming along at about 18 knots (around 33 kilometres an hour) and making good progress since the ship left Cape Town on February 5. The crew are trying to get to the Weddell Sea off the coast of Antarctica as quickly as possible.

Once there, explorers on the ship will begin their second attempt at trying to locate the wreck of Sir Ernest Shackleton’s ship, the Endurance. The team hope to find the wreck that is believed to be lying on the seabed, 3000 metres below the surface, in the year that marks the centenary of Shackleton’s death. An important part of this expedition is the SA Agulhas 11. The ship is equipped with two helicopters which will be used if the search area is locked in by pack ice. In this scenario, the helicopters will ferry the remote-operation vehicles (ROVs) onto the ice. There, once the team have cut holes in the ice, the ROVs will travel those 3 kilometres to the ocean floor, where they will begin scouring the sea bed for the wreck.

The expedition, called the Endurance22, has been organised by The Falklands Maritime Heritage Trust. They hope that this time, the expedition will go smoothly compared to what happened in 2019. During that expedition, a ROV was lost beneath the ice, and the expedition had to be called off.

“This expedition is made up of polar explorers, scientists, educators and film-makers of the very highest calibre, and we very much look forward to the next few weeks, which will bring to life one of great stories of polar exploration as the team document their findings,” the chairperson of the Falklands Maritime Heritage Trust, Donald Lamont, said in a statement. Sir Ernest Shackleton’s ship, the Endurance, frozen in the ice. Picture: Endurance22 The incredible story of the Endurance and the man who led the expedition has for a long time been overshadowed by the exploits of other polar explorers like Robert Scott and Norwegian explorer Roald Amundsen. After those two men had reached the South Pole in 1911, Shackleton, who had watched this all from the sidelines, had to decide what next.

Shackleton settled on an ambitious expedition, where he would cross Antarctica, from west to east, via the South Pole. It was to be called the Imperial Trans-Antarctic Expedition. The ship he chose for the expedition was the Norwegian-built barquentine, Endurance. Endurance frozen in the ice. Explorers on the ship will begin their second attempt at trying to locate the wreck of Sir Ernest Shackleton’s ship, the Endurance. Picture: Endurance22 To handle sailing through ice floes, shipbuilders strengthened her hull by using planks of oak and Norwegian fir. Some of these planks were three-quarters of a metre thick.

All the reinforcing wasn’t to be enough. On February 14, 1915, the Endurance became trapped in ice off the Antarctic coast. And there she remained until October 24, when Shackleton ordered his men to move all essential equipment from the ship onto the surrounding ice. The crushing ice pack had caused serious damage to the Endurance.

A month later, the Endurance sank and to save his men from certain death, Shackleton embarked on one of the greatest rescue missions of all time. When they broke free from the ice, they used the three lifeboats to reach Elephant Island, which was 557 kilometres from where the Endurance is believed to have sunk. Still, they were too remote to be rescued. So Shackleton, with five crew members, decided to attempt to sail to South Georgia Island, where there was a whaling station.

SA Agulhas 11 is on a mission to find one of the most highly sought after relics of the golden age of polar exploration. Picture: Endurance22 The six men survived the open boat journey of 1200 km through stormy seas. Once they reached South Georgia, they still had to march 50km over mountainous terrain to get to the whaling station. They made it and got help. Shackleton’s epic voyage and his ability to motivate his men means that he is often used in leadership programmes taught in business schools.

If the Endurance22 expedition does locate the wreck, the plan is for SAAB’s Sabertooth hybrid underwater search vehicles to survey and film the shipwreck without disturbing it. Photographs of the wreck could reveal if the hull is still intact, and they will be able to assess what damage marine organisms have done to the wooden ship. Other scientific experiments and observations are also planned during the expedition.

The South African Weather Service will be deploying weather balloons, ocean floats and ice drift buoys. There will also be studies conducted on the sea ice and the effects of climate change. But not everyone sees the worth of finding Shackleton’s ship. South African tour guide Rob Caskie is a great admirer of Shackleton’s.

"Why a desire to find her (Endurance). In my opinion, it is scientific intellectual masturbation," he says. "All valuables, most food and supplies were removed from Endurance before she sank. Frank Hurley's magnificent photos and video leave irrefutable evidence. What could finding the wreck further provide us about Shackleton or the story?" This week, Caskie visited Shackleton's grave in Grytviken, in South Georgia. Shackleton died of a heart attack during an expedition in 1922.