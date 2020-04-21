SA app helps citizens find affordable medicine

Michael Lukusa can’t hide his excitement. The youngster’s face lights up when asked about the revolutionary new mobile application he’s developed to help South Africans during the coronavirus pandemic and into the future. “It’s the first app I have ever created - so I am incredibly excited, to say the least,” says Lukusa. “I am also excited knowing that I could help people with a little bit of knowledge I have picked up along the way. I’m happy that I could apply my knowledge to something tangible.” At just 24 years old, the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC)-born junior software developer has created South Africa’s first medicine price mobile application, MediPrice. The app makes it possible for South Africans to source medicine prices and obtain details on medicine ingredients, as well as find the nearest pharmacy to them.

“MediPrice is available on both Android and IOS and it allows users to look up the recommended selling prices of medicines both over the counter and prescription,” says Lukusa. “The ultimate purpose of MediPrice is to empower consumers with knowledge of what they should expect to pay for their medicines according to regulations. It helps to support decision-making of consumers around their pharmaceutical needs and demand fair pricing.”

The medicine prices are sourced through an existing application programming interface (API) from the South African Medicine Price Registry, which is published by the government. The app then gives a dispensing price range for the medicine based on the government guidelines.

Lukusa, who lives in Cape Town, is a junior software developer at software development company FullStack. He believes his app has come at an opportune time as South Africa and the rest of the world battle with the coronavirus pandemic.

“The benefit of such an application, especially in a time of global pandemic as we see it now, is that of ensuring fairness and accountability when it comes to the way consumers are charged for their pharmaceutical needs,” says Lukusa.

“More often than not, times like these are characterised by artificial price inflation or even overcharging, as we have seen with gloves and masks, right before government intervention to fix such practices.

“It’s in that space that an application such as MediPrice could be able to inform consumers with regards to what they should pay for their medicines within the boundary of law and the government’s guidelines.”

The mobile app is self-funded and has no adverts. Lukusa also makes no money from the app.

He says the app purely exists to empower users and support better decision-making, and it was his way of giving back to South Africa.

“MediPrice is self-funded and offers no ads to users because I believe that advertisements always clutter the user experience and the app is in service of users,” says Lukusa.

“It is with this consideration that I thought it would be a bad idea to add them to the application.

“Secondly, in terms of costs, the service I offer through MediPrice is still within a manageable bracket and I thought it would be better to offer this service to the community as a way of giving back.”

While his app is still gaining popularity, Lukusa believes there is a huge need for an app of this nature in South Africa.

“There is definitely a need for such an application within the South African market. Apart from being a mobile application helping consumers in knowing what they are expected to pay for their medicines, MediPrice could also be an essential tool in the hands of doctors in the sense that they could make use of substance-based (ingredients) search to look up generic medicines in order to help patients who cannot afford to buy original medicines.”

“This is a very important feature as it could help in serving consumers with medicines at an affordable price,” he says.

