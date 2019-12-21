SA celebs share their summer holiday plans









Nadia Jaftha gets candid about buying souvenirs for family and friends when on holiday. Picture: Supplied. IT’S Christmas next week and here is what some of our celebrities will be doing this festive season and what they’d like from Santa Claus. Tanit Phoenix - actress On her Christmas plans, ultimate gift, and ideal Christmas lunch: We are heading back to Cape Town for Christmas, my mother and sister are flying in to spend the holidays with us and we will be celebrating the day together with Sharlto’s (Copley) family. Honestly, I live a very blessed life, I have all I need and more, what I would love instead would be that children around the world without families have the opportunity to spend time with people who love them. I would love an all-vegan spread with vegan pudding and kombucha cocktails. I am a huge advocate for plant-based living.

New Year’s Eve plans and resolutions...

To not fall asleep by 12am. My daughter keeps me active all day so I would love to stay up and watch fireworks with my husband and not pass out on him. Hahaha!

Nadia Jaftha - Musician and social media influencer

On her Christmas plans, and ultimate gift...

I don’t celebrate Christmas, however, I would never turn down a newer and better camera.

New Year’s Eve plans and resolutions...

Believe it or not, I’ve been sick for the past two years on NYE so let’s not jinx it. LOL. But probably a good festival or party.

I definitely want to make more time for myself. I’ve had a very busy work year but I’m not complaining.

Jack Parow - Afrikaans rapper

On his Christmas plans, ultimate gift, and ideal Christmas lunch

I’ll be spending Christmas at the beach around a braai with lekker people and good friends and family. My ultimate present would be: Sleep... just sleep. This year has been so crazy and packed, so i just want like a few hours.

I like the classic Christmas vibes. Gammon, lamb, pampoen, rice with the onions. And then some braaibroodjies for dessert.

New Year’s Eve plans and resolutions.

I’m playing two shows. Secrets of summer in Cape Town in the afternoon and then Alternatief is Groot in Mossel Bay the night, so New Year’s I will be on stage. But I always celebrate on the 1st with a good braai and a hangover.

I don’t have many resolutions. Next year I celebrate 10 years since Cooler as Ekke, my first big hit, so I’m just going to do cool stuff around that and make some lekker new music, so I guess my New Year’s resolution is just to stick to my plans... because I’m not always the best at that. Haha!

South African singer Jack Parow. Picture:Supplied

Francois van Coke - musician

On his Christmas plans, ultimate gift, and ideal Christmas lunch

I will be in Langebaan, one of my favourite places in the world, just spending time with family.

As a present, I just want to hang with my family. My ideal Christmas lunch is fillet on the braai.

New Year’s Eve plans and resolutions?

I will be playing a show in Jeffreys Bay at the Jolly Dolphin. In the last 10 New Year’s, I have played in the Jolly Dolphin probably eight times on New Year’s Eve. So, it is a tradition and I am very happy to be there with my band, Die Gevaar, this year. J Bay Rocks.

I have the same resolution every year. I am going to start a healthier diet in the new year!

Coconut Kelz - satirical comedian

On her Christmas plans, ultimate gift, and ideal Christmas lunch.

Well, all I want is a real white Christmas. So I would love to go to St Francis for the festive season. I would love for my family to finally embrace Chrismukkah (Christmas meets Hanukkah) and put eight presents under the menorah-shaped Christmas tree.

My ideal Christmas lunch would be at Parliament and we’d enjoy golden goose with gravy train. Yummmy!

New Year’s Eve plans and resolutions...

Actually don’t have any so feel free to invite me if you are in Joburg (strictly line of caucus, dolls)!

My New Year’s resolutions are just to be more resolute in my mission to get the whitewashed truth out there. Because white is right.

Lesego Tlhabi (Coconut Kelz)

Carishma Basday - actress

On her Christmas plans, ultimate gift, and ideal Christmas lunch.

I’ll be spending Christmas in one of my favourite places, Bali, with my husband, parents and brother.

My ultimate gift is a plane ticket to a destination on my wanderlust list. Christmas lunch changes each year, we are usually travelling so it depends on where we are and what we feel like.

New Year’s plans and resolutions...

We will be in a beautiful secluded villa on a beach in Bali, so all I want to do is relax and be in the ocean and bring in the new year with kindness and gratitude in my heart with the ones I love - the most next to me. We are not big New Year’s party people!

As always I want to be present each day, to find opportunities to grow and evolve and paths to walk in grace with whatever the universe has to offer me.

Kim Engelbrecht - actress

On her Christmas plans, ultimate gift, and ideal Christmas lunch.

I’m home for Christmas. So I am spending it with my family but I fill my days seeing friends that are also visiting from abroad.

I would like a course to learn to fly a drone or a pretty bouncing diamond pendant.

My ultimate Christmas lunch is a seafood starter made by me ( crayfish), oxtail two kinds of curry, a roasted leg of lamb. Chocolate cake with real caramel, like all the caramel in the world on one cake, and homemade malva pudding with store-bought custard

New Year’s Eve plans and resolutions?

Well what time are you picking me up? It will either be really quiet or really mad but no in-between. I want to laugh more, travel more, visit more galleries see more art in person.

Actually go on a beach vacation. I’m always working abroad, I never just go as a tourist. Build a herb garden rack, do a handstand without the wall. Play more golf , and be more patient.

Kim Engelbrecht

Mark Banks - comedian

On his Christmas plans, ultimate gift, and ideal Christmas lunch

I am having Christmas in the Cape at a secret destination where nobody knows. Alone with presents I have wrapped for myself @ 16 Jutter Street, Sedgefield.

Ultimate gift is an Eskom tender for coal. My nearby garage sells coal to me for cheaper than what Eskom pays. I’ve asked what they would charge if we could get it to them in bulk and they said delivery is free, and it’s all dry in ready-wrapped plastic bags.

My ideal lunch would be non-traditional, late and not involving too much talking.

New Year’s Eve plans and resolution

I don’t do New Year’s Eve... in bed and asleep the previous year ... that night. Resolutions are to have my eyes tested, be nicer to non-vegans, wear clothes that fit, drive better, stop singing, learn to swim, have my teeth recrowned, wear better hairpieces, do more social media, tap dance more.

Casey B Dolan - actress

On her Christmas plans, ultimate gift, and ideal Christmas lunch

I will be at home... sounds boring, but my family is spread across the globe and I very rarely get the occasion to have my mom with me over Christmas. She arrived recently so I am so excited we will be having a cooking fest in my kitchen together!

It sounds insincere when I write it down, but truly the greatest gift would be that the hearts and minds of people across this planet work for the well-being of all. I make a vegan nut and mushroom phyllo pastry that is just beyond yum! Add some of mom’s veggies and roast potatoes and we are in lunchtime heaven!

New Year’s Eve plans and resolutions.

Sadly people still let off fireworks and my dogs get extremely stressed, so I stay home and comfort them as much as possible. But I am happy to celebrate the new year with them.

I constantly reflect on my actions and behaviours. Improving myself as a human being is my priority, so becoming more inclusive, loving and dropping my anger is a resolution all year long!

Saturday Star