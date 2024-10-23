SA gin drinkers’ favourite goes global as it bucks trends

Tequila may be having a margarita moment as the spirits market’s flavour of the month, but the quality and innovation of local gin Inverroche have seen the luxury African spirit growing its fan base across the globe. Conceptualised 12 years ago by Stilbaai resident, Lorna Scott, who pioneered the use of the area’s indigenous fynbos to infuse traditional gin botanicals. Inverroche, now a household name in South Africa, last year mounted a campaign to capture the imagination of the highly competitive United States market. Inverroche launched in five states and is currently available in 15 including New York, Texas, California and Florida, with plans to expand to 33 states by accelerating distribution and volume through a dedicated city plan by the end of next year. Inverroche Amber, one of three variants, with its fragrant and aromatic fynbos, woodiness and spicy notes beckons to the American palate as it shares these similarities with bourbon whiskey, said Inverroche Managing Director Garth Watson. “Its dark rich amber hue makes it stand out on the shelf which has opened the door to an enthusiastic reception for a uniquely African gin made with the bounty of the Cape Floral Kingdom to be poured in US cocktail bars and restaurants,” Watson said. The other Inverroche variants are the Classic, a traditional London Dry style gin; and Verdant, with a golden-green hue and floral notes that come from the infusion of late summer blooms after distillation.

Bar managers, restaurant owners and liquor stores in the US have responded eagerly to the arrival of the African luxury spirit, citing its uniqueness from anything else on the gin shelf. “The US has a big cocktail culture and Americans are very brand and sustainability conscious which is an excellent match with Inverroche,” said Watson. “While some gins can be made within a few days, the fynbos for Inverroche is seasonal and it can take up to a year to produce our gins.” The fynbos is grown by local farmers in the Western Cape area, while the cane spirit used is from sugar farmers in KwaZulu-Natal, localising the entire production value chain, including our bespoke bottles. “Once Inverroche Amber has been distilled, it must steep for a few months to naturally adopt the rich, distinctive colour of the fynbos.”

The gins’ provenance, sustainability story and unique distillation process have created much interest among cocktail mixologists and liquor stores across the United States where the gin boom shows no sign of abating. According to the IWSR forecast, the country’s gin market is forecast to increase at a compound annual growth rate of 7.4% between 2023 and 2028. The lengthy and unique Inverroche distillation process adds to the brand’s mystery and luxury and has seen steady growth in Europe, where it has been available in Italy, Germany, France and the United Kingdom for the past three years. “European tourists visit South Africa in larger numbers than their US counterparts, so they often enjoy Inverroche here first, and then buy it once they return home. This fits with our ambition to position Inverroche in the global market as an iconic African luxury spirit brand.”

