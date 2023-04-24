SA goes for world tattoo record for a worthy cause

Johannesburg - Get your Africa tattoo and embrace your heritage for a good cause. Africa Unite is gearing up for its charity initiative drive and world record tattoo attempt at Carnival City on Saturday, 29 April. For those passionate about their African heritage and their artistic expression, they can get a tattoo of our beloved continent, for a good cause with Africa Unite, at the Magic Bar, Carnival City. The African continent tattoo size options are either 5x5 or 3x3.

Organisers said Africa is a fascinating place with multi-cultural and multi-faceted people, and getting this tattoo means embracing this and supporting an initiative aimed at assisting post-chemo mastectomy patients. Tattoo artists from Eye Candi Tattoos, Candi McLaren Lewis and her team, will be tattooing non-stop until clientele go home, no matter the time, as this is an opportunity to break the world record of 875 in 24-hours, as well as raise funds for a good cause. Tattoo artists from Eye Candi Tattoos, Candi McLaren. Supplied image. McLaren Lewis is an internationally recognised tattoo artist, as per Women's Ink New York, and has been tattooing for 17 years.