SA Harvest on a quest to reduce food waste and hunger

Johannesburg - SA Harvest is on a mission to rescue food and relieve hunger in South Africa. The organisation is drawing attention to the critical role of logistics in reducing food waste and hunger. More than 10.3 million tons of edible food are wasted annually in South Africa, while 20 million people are on the spectrum of food vulnerability. SA Harvest is working to bridge the gap by rescuing surplus food from farms, manufacturers and retailers, and distributing it to those in need.

An immediate and urgent need has arisen, resulting from the generous donation of 1 000 tons of citrus fruit from Indigo Fruit Farming. Chief operating officer of SA Harvest, Ozzy Nel, said the donation of the fruit is just one piece of the food rescue puzzle. “It is a massive logistical undertaking to transport 68 tons of fruit every week from the pack house in Nelspruit to either Durban or Johannesburg. We are calling on the logistics and transport industry to support us in ensuring that this nutritious, vitamin-rich fruit reaches our beneficiary organisations in Durban and Johannesburg. We are grateful to have secured support from Unitrans and Maersk, who are providing trucks for the first four weeks of this joint venture in food rescue, and from HelloChoice, who have procured the agri bins. This leaves us with a weekly transport requirement of 68 tons of citrus between Nelspruit and either Johannesburg or Durban between June 5 and August 28. We are also in need of trucks to return the agri bins to Nelspruit each week,” he said.

Supplied image. Nel explained that the bulk of food loss and waste in South Africa is associated with processing and packaging, with 49% lost, followed by 19% lost during the post-harvest handling and storage phase, and 18% at the consumer/household level. Cereals contribute half of the overall losses and waste, followed by fruit and vegetables (19%), milk (14%) and meat (9%). SA Harvest works with food donors, manufacturers, farmers and retailers to rescue this food and redirect it to beneficiaries who convert it into nutritious meals. Logistics plays a crucial role in SA Harvest’s food rescue operations, from co-ordinating with food donors to collecting and transporting surplus food to ensuring the safe and efficient distribution of the food to local community organisations and charities. The organisation has a fleet of refrigerated and other vehicles operating from warehouses in Durban, Cape Town, Johannesburg and Lusikisiki. A technology platform is being built to enhance the organisation’s logistics capability, which will help maximise the efficiency of the entire food rescue supply chain.

“This platform will allow for knowledge and data sharing with NGOs and other key stakeholders and bring about the collaboration needed to build solutions. It empowers how we tackle the problem of food waste in South Africa and eventually scale sufficiently for our industry to be more effective,” Nel added. SA Harvest currently receives support from logistics companies such as Meridian Logistix, Maersk, Waterford Carriers, Time Link Cargo, Unitrans and Bulldog Hauliers. These companies provide crucial logistical support in the form of transportation, enabling SA Harvest to rescue and redistribute even more surplus food. However, the organisation is calling on the logistics industry for more support to assist with reverse logistics and transport of surplus food to their warehouses. In addition to reducing food waste and helping those in need, food rescue has significant environmental benefits. By rescuing and redistributing surplus food, SA Harvest is helping to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and the impact of food waste on the environment.