SA honours some of its beloved people on 100 Most Influential Africans list in 2023

South Africa celebrates its inspiring men and women who made it to the annual list of the 100 Most Influential Africans of 2023, released by New African magazine. The list features a diverse group of men and women from various fields and sectors who have made a positive impact on the continent and the world.

The magazine also serves as a platform for readers to learn from and be inspired by their stories. The Springboks, led by captain Siya Kolisi, Patrice Motsepe, Sim Tshabalala, chief executive of the Standard Bank Group, Black Coffee Thebe Magugu, Tyla Laura Seethal, and Branko Brkic, the founder of Daily Maverick, are among those recognised. The magazine includes a varied and inspirational blend of men and women who have excelled and shown ingenuity, leadership, perseverance, and vision in their fields.

On this year's list, creatives dominate the ranking with 31 representatives, followed by business with 25 entries. The list also reflects the shifting trends and priorities in Africa as the continent faces new challenges and opportunities. It also reflects the shifting trends and priorities in Africa as the continent faces new challenges and opportunities in the post-pandemic era.

Making it to the list adds to the accolades achieved by the Springboks after their World Cup win against New Zealand last year. More than any other sporting event last year, according to Google search, South Africans were watching the rugby and cricket World Cups. The most frequently selected athlete on the lists was the Springboks.

The Rugby World Cup and Inter Miami, which ranked second and third on the rankings, respectively, also attracted a lot of attention. President Cyril Ramaphosa, who had backed the national team wholeheartedly, congratulated them and gave them credit for their historic victory. “The Springboks go down in history for having won the Rugby World Cup more than any other nation, but this alone is not what makes this an exceptional triumph.

“The symbolism of this victory is as significant as the great sporting achievement we have witnessed,” he said. The list comprises: Politics and Public Service

William Ruto, Ibrahima Cheikh Dion, Sidi Ould Tah, Akinwumi Adesina, Ngozi Okonjo-Weala, Bola Tinubu, Mamady Doumbouya, Ousmane Sonko, Nadia Fettah Alaoui, Tsitsi Masiyiwa, and Tidjane Thiam. Business Mohamed Kande, Sim Tshabalala, Karim Beguir, Didier Acouetey, Olugbenga Agboola, Samaila Zubairu, Professor Benedict Okey Oramah, Ralph Mupita, Ibrahim Sagna, Simon Tiemtoré, Jules Ngankam, Riham EIGizy, André de Ruyter, Aliko Dangote, Ham Serunjogi, Serge Ekué, Bahija Jallal, Coura Sène, Bernard Koné Dossongui, Hassanein Hiridjee, Shola Akinlade, James Mwangi, and Pascal Agboyibor.

Science and Academia Anna Adela Makaniu, Chao Tayiana Maina, Nemat Talaat Shafik, Ismahane Elouafi, Moungi Bawendi, and Timnit Gebru. Environmental

James Irungu Mwangi, Ephraim Mwepya Shitima, Wanjira Mathai, Rashid Sumaila, Elizabeth Maruma Mrema, and Dr Musonda Mumba. Creative Kaouther Ben Hania, Danai Gurira, Ncuti Gatwa, Black Coffee, and Tyla Laura Seethal, Temilade “Tems” Openiyi, Lesley Lokko, Mulenga Kapwepwe, Alice Diop, Wanuri Kahiu, Bassem Youssef, Malenga Mulendema, Jadesola Osiberu, Editi Effiong, and Ali Said Alamin Mandhry, Abel “The Weekend” Tesfaye, Pretty Yende, Julie Mehretu, Pierre Thiam, Teju Cole, Thebe Magugu, David Diop, Burna Boy, Serge Attukwei Clottey, Nana Darkoa Sekyiamah, Aïda Muluneh, Omoyemi Akerele, Mariam Issoufou Kamara, Victor Ekpuk, DJ Snake, and Gandhi “Maitre Gims” Diuna.

Media Claude Grunitzky, Chioma Nnadi, Edward Enninfu, Alan Kasujia, Wode Maya, Anton Harber, Khabane “Khaby” Lame, Charity Ekezie, Moses “Uncle Mo” Kiboneka, Branko Brkic, Tomiwa Aladekomo, Marie Mbullu, Nicolas Pompigne-Mognard, Daniel Ahaoussa, and Fabrice Sawegnon. Sports