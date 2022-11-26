SA man accused of raping a woman at his London flat to face retrial next August

Johannesburg - A South African digital marketing boss who is accused of raping a woman in his London flat will have to wait until next August for his retrial, a UK court heard. According to The Daily Mail, Edward Love allegedly forced himself on his date at his Notting Hill home after she refused to have sex with him unless he wore a condom.

But the 32-year-old former University of Cape Town student insisted that the woman “enjoyed rough sex” and he told jurors at Southwark Crown Court, “I know what consent is”. The British court heard that Love and his date at the time met after an alcohol-filled night out in the district of West London on August 21, 2020, and went back to the woman's apartment where they had consensual sex, the UK publication reported. After a couple of days of texting, the pair arranged to meet again two days later.

South African digital marketing boss Edward Love. Picture: The Daily Mail. Jurors then heard how Love had invited his date back to his flat before they quickly became intimate in his living room, with the woman sitting on his lap as they 'kissed and cuddled'. The woman told the court that Love began receiving messages from his flatmate telling them “to keep it down.” “I thought we were not making much noise, we only had a glass of wine, we were whispering,” she told the court.

The pair then moved on into Love's room when the victim asked if he had a condom, which he did not, The Daily Mail reported. “I said okay, well I don't want to do anything, let's just go to sleep,” the woman said. But she added that within a matter of minutes, Love began “touching my boobs, my a***, everywhere”.

“He got on top of me, he's much bigger than me, he is 6'2 and quite broad.” Love, who works as an SEO manager for the fashion retail group TFG London, allegedly told the woman to “open your legs, open your legs” before holding her arms down and raping her. After a week-long trial, the jury cleared Love of sexual assault and assault by penetration, but failed to reach an agreement on the remaining charge of rape.