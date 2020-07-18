SA mourns the discontinuation of Chocolate Log and other beloved Nestle treats

As South Africans struggle through these unprecedented times, those who have a sweet tooth have been dealt another devastating blow. Nestlé this week announced that the beloved Chocolate Log, filled with delicious milk chocolate, marshmallow and wafer, will officially be discontinued from next month. It follows other local treasured treats such as Bar One Peanut, Nestlé Milo, Milkybar Peanut as well as Milkybar Double which will also not be returning to the shelves from next month. The 24x150g of Nestlé Crisp Peppermint, the 36x20g Kit Kat 2F White, the 32x200g Kit Kat Mini Bag White, 10x80g Milkybar Smarties, 10x80g Milkybar Krackle and the Quality Street Gift Box 12x200g and bag 8x500g will also no longer be made. Milkybar Krackle will not be made anymore.

While all these Nestlé chocolates have been enjoyed, it has undoubtedly been the discontinuation of the Chocolate Log which has garnered the most attention. The news of the discontinuation of the sweet treat has been mourned by scores of people on social media, after Aubergine Speciality Foods, the South African supplier, made the startling announcement on Facebook.

Netanya Egdes wrote on the social media site that: “I swear they’re just trying to make our lives as impossible as they possibly can.”

Marcia Pretorius added, “Nestlé, PLEASE DON’T STOP MAKING ‘Chocolate Log’... It’s an ‘all in one chocolate sweet, so good as a treat for kiddies to the elderly.

"One of the best chocolates ever created in the world, it’s a family favourite!”

Meanwhile, Amina Nicholas thinks that Nestlé has gone too far.

“I used to LOVE Caravan and Chocolate Log was a close second after they discontinued that too,” she wrote on Facebook.

Nolwazi Khoza said he had already given up when Nestlé stopped making the white Crunchie chocolate and Lee-Anne van Staden believes that Chocolate Log’s discontinuation is simply fake news.

But Zumi Njongwe, the consumer communication and marketing excellence director at Nestlé East and Southern Africa, confirmed Chocolate Log and others will indeed be discontinued.

“With new innovations, sometimes we need to say goodbye to certain sizes and flavours of our products,” she said.

Despite the uproar, Njongwe said these discontinuations will give Nestle a chance to expand on their offerings.

“We are making way for new, tastier and exciting products for you to enjoy and fall in love with, because you deserve it.”

She added Nestlé has for the past 50 years been at the forefront of innovation when it came to their chocolate products and listed the new range of Kit Kat offerings such as the salted caramel and chunky white flavours as examples.

Meanwhile, Nestlé East and Southern Africa Region’s head of public relations, media engagement, and content digital Zweli Mnisi said their purpose is to delight their consumers through tastier and healthier products.

“We know one of the main drivers of the chocolate category is innovation and consumers love new products.

"Taking this into consideration, we do discontinue certain products and introduce new ones to the market.”

The Saturday Star