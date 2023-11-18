SA music legends star on new music podcast ‘From the Hip’

There is a new music podcast on the block. And this new South African music podcast has promised to be a cut above the rest.

Run by renowned music industry veteran, Benjy Mudie, “From the Hip” was officially launched this week. The podcast will feature intimate conversations with some of South Africa`s most iconic musicians about their lives and careers. It’ s a deep dive into what makes artists tick, in their own words, and with no-holds-barred. The Saturday Star chatted to Mudie about the podcast.

Why did you decide to launch From the Hip?

After over forty years of signing and nurturing South African artists in the development of their careers, I wanted to share some of the experiences that leading musicians, songwriters, publishers, radio DJs, label insiders, and producers have undergone in order to achieve successful careers. When Gavin Kennedy of Solid Gold Podcasts approached me about a South African music podcast based on my experiences, I leapt at the chance to tell these stores in a more inter personal way. What can listeners can expect from the podcast? Sometimes funny, and often irreverent and controversial, the series will take you inside the back rooms and the back stages of the South African music industry - the concerts, the parties, the hype, the politics, the hedonism, the highs and lows and ups and downs. Along the way, Benjy passes along advice on how to chart the stormy and ever-changing landscape of the modern music business and shares experiences from his own journey through the mad cap world of the music industry.

Who are some of the exciting guests that will feature on your podcast? They are drawn from all over the South African musical landscape: the first ten episodes range from the afro funk of Sipho Hotstix Mabuse, Mango Groove's marabi pop and the infectious urban grooves of MarcAlex, to eVoid`s ethnotronic jive and `80s alternative rock reminiscing with No Friends of Harry and DJ legend Barney Simon. There are also fascinating insights with global superstar Trevor Rabin, PJ Powers and Cindy Alter. What makes From the Hip different to other podcasts?

It`s the first podcast of it`s kind that focuses on South African music and the unique characters and visionaries that populate the musical landscape of our country. What kind of effort does it take to launch a podcast? There is a lot of work involved in putting together an episode of From The Hip. There is intensive research into the background of the guest. I’m lucky in that that I have personal relationships with many of these artists which makes for a very relaxed atmosphere and they feel comfortable talking to someone who understands them and the language that they speak. Finding the right music tracks that enhance the episode is also very important.

Podcasts are becoming more and more popular these days. Why do you think that is? Podcasting is simply aural storytelling and everybody loves stories. From culture to politics, humour, crime, fantasy, do-it-yourself and research, the world of podcasting provides interesting and thought provoking platforms for everyone. Tell us a little bit about yourself and your own music background?

I have traversed the South African music industry landscape for over 40 years. For over two decades I was Head of A&R/Marketing at Tusk Music, signing and developing some of the most commercially successful artists of the 80s and 90s including the award-winning Mango Groove, Lesley Rae Dowling, MarcAlex, Little Sister, Evoid, Petit Cheval and many more before leaving to establishing my SA-only independent label, Fresh Music. There I was responsible for the success of multi-platinum songstress Nianell, Blk Sonshine, David Aldo and Grammy nominee Cofield Mundi. I joined the Universal Music Group for four years as a consultant. Tasked with signing and developing new artists for the company, my successes there included helming the company`s foray into the Idols franchise overseeing the recording and marketing of the winners including the platinum selling Elvis Blue and Khaya Mthethwa.

Why do you think SA needs a podcast like this? South African artists are special, they are the generational storytellers who document our feelings and beliefs. We have a very rich cultural history that needs to be preserved and this is a fundamentally important aspect of From The Hip. What are some of the challenges you face when starting up a podcast?