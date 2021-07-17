SA musicians get down and dirty as they assist Soweto community with clean-up campaign

Johannesburg - Musos Danny K and singing partner Kabelo Mabalane demonstrated what they called “the spirit of South Africa” when they teamed up with residents to clean up and start the rebuilding of Jabulani Mall in Soweto. The pair formed their Shout SA Project two decades ago and said the spirit of the NGO is to respond positively to any crisis in SA, be it providing PPE, books for needy children or even bringing their bucket and broom to help clean up a shopping centre.

Jabulani Mall fell on Monday afternoon when scores of people looted shops and destroyed infrastructure. On the same day, the Protea Glen Mall and another shopping complex were also looted to the last item. Similar scenes also played out in other malls in Soweto including Bara Mall and Protea Gardens Mall. “No matter how dark and grave things may seem, all hope is not lost. It’s so encouraging to see how the community here have mobilised without being prompted and without help from the government. This shows the people of SA that we will not go quietly, we will protect our country,” said Danny K. Mabalane said around 200 community members joined the Shout Operation: Clean up and Rebuild at Jabulani Mall which shows that despite the negative, many more still believe in Project SA.

“We are here with our mops, buckets, brooms and elbow grease to help rebuild the mall,” said Mabalane. South Africa - Johannesburg - 16 July 2021 - Musicians Danny K and Kabelo Mabalane at Jabulani Mall Soweto for a clean up campaign after the mall was looted on Monday.Picture:Nokuthula Mbatha/African News Agency(ANA) Since the mall was looted on Monday, many shops remained closed. Danny K said the longer shops stay shut, the worse it will be for the economy of Soweto and the country. “This is terribly distressing. Our people need to get back to work. We must remember that this is brick and mortar. We will rebuild.”

He said despite the area around the mall feeling like a ghost town, the atmosphere was peaceful and there was a police presence keeping an eye on mop-up operations. The duo also heaped praise on residents in Mamelodi. Pretoria who formed a human chain around their local mall to keep criminals at bay. “We have seen the spirit of people at malls that were saved from looting. Even here, there is a sense in the air that we need to rebuild,” he added.

South Africa - Johannesburg - 16 July 2021 - The Community of Jabulani Mall in Soweto during a cleaning campaign after mall was looted. Picture:Nokuthula Mbatha/African News Agency(ANA) The singer said he was horrified as he watched events unfold in SA this past week. “This has been a very taxing time for our nation. I really don’t blame South Africans who are fatigued. I don’t have all the answers but I want to be part of the solution.”. He said despite the deaths, looting and destruction, he remains encouraged to see the rebuilding that is happening across the country.