SA Muso stands up for LGBTQIA+ community in latest song

Johannesburg - South African muso Lily Hollows has made a powerful statement with her latest release, “Apples and Pairs”. The song marks her debut into the queer world and showcases her fearless personality, emphasised by sparkling lips and fluttering eyes.

With this release, Lily is tackling LGBTQIA+ challenges head-on, fearlessly challenging heteronormativity and relationships through an extended metaphor. “Apples and Pairs” is more than just a song; it’s a statement about the challenges faced by LGBTQIA+ individuals, and the importance of celebrating love in all its forms. The song’s accompanying music video features close-up shots of Lily getting up close and vulnerable with viewers, emphasising the message of the song.

As a newcomer to the queer community, Lily provides insightful commentary on homophobia and the over-sexualisation of the LGBTQIA+ community, especially women-identifying individuals. Her debut is just the beginning of a promising career as a rising queer artist, with previous work including three EPs and a visual album. Lily’s debut as a queer artist coincides with her first festival performance at Splashy Fen in April, where she’ll undoubtedly light up the stage with her energetic presence and soulful, jazzy vocals.