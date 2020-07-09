SA not transparent with its citizens on air pollution - report

South Africa has been flagged as one of several countries that does not share air pollution data in a fully open and transparent manner with its citizens, a crucial step in holding the government accountable for the biggest environmental threat to human health. New global research by OpenAQ, an international NGO based in Washington DC, reveals the startling inequality in access to information about air quality, finding how over half the world's population has no access to official government data on air quality. According to the WHO, which has described air pollution as the "greatest environmental risk to human health", nine out of 10 people breathe air containing high levels of pollutants. The report finds that several countries do not produce any national, public air pollution data at all including Pakistan, Nigeria, Ethiopia, the DRC, Tanzania and Kenya. Outdoor air pollution leads to around 4.2 million deaths a year, more than Ebola, HIV/Aids, TB and Malaria combined. SA is listed in a category of 13 most populous countries with populations over 50 million people "in which real time air quality data are produced in some format but not in a fully open manner on a national level by the home government, alongside China, India, Russia, Philippines and Brazil. SA, said the report, only provides "programmatic access" to its 59 million citizens on air quality data.Local scientists, in a paper published in the Clean Air Journal, have estimated that air pollution in SA may be nearly four times as high as global models estimate on the Highveld Priority Area and Vaal Triangle Airshed Priority Area. “We can’t solve the problem of poor air quality, without first understanding how big of a problem it is," said Dr Rebecca Garland, CSIR principal researcher, in a statement.

"Using monitoring data in South Africa, we have found that ambient concentrations in our polluted regions were often underestimated in global assessments. This is worrisome as these global assessments estimate already large impacts. “This report makes it clear that there is a critical need for increased monitoring and open reporting of air pollution data across Africa. Currently, there are large uncertainties in the impact of air pollution in Africa due to a lack of freely available data. Global models try to fill in the gaps, but they can’t get very far without ground-based data to compare to."

The OpenAQ study, Open Air Quality Data: The Global State of Play, examined 212 countries and found 109 governments are not producing air quality data of any major pollutants, while 103 are. Among the latter, there is "considerable variability" in how data is shared and "their consequent ability to be maximally and most impactfully used by the public".

The study examined data from 11 000 air monitoring stations in 93 countries to compare the number of stations with levels of PM2.5, deadly, fine particle pollution linked to heart disease, strokes, lung cancer and diabetes, finding the more stations there are the lower the levels of pollution. The authors note how they saw a clear trend: where there is more severe air pollution, there tends to be less open data.

"Air quality data underpins all actions on air pollution," they state. "It tells us how much pollution is in the air we breathe. It is used to predict how pollution will change in space and time and shapes our understanding of how pollution impacts our health and the economy. This information is foundational to design, implement, enforce and assess the effectiveness of pollution control policies ...Yet in the most polluted countries, there are the least amounts of open air quality data available from governments."

Their global air quality data assessment determines the set of countries for which a small, strategic investment in existing air quality data-sharing infrastructure "could dramatically open up data access to the public".

Cities such as Lahore in Pakistan face hazardous levels of air pollution much of the year, resulting in a 5 year reduction in life expectancy and tremendous economic impact.

"Without access to real-time government data, citizens in Pakistan have to use personal sensors to monitor pollution levels. Citizens have to fill this data gap, when freely available air quality data should be as much a public right as meteorological weather data," said the authors.

The research is being supported by scientists at NASA, who use the OpenAQ system. "Open data is one small step to cleaner air," said NASA atmospheric scientist Dr Bryan Duncan. "To fight air pollution we need to raise public awareness of its detrimental effects on human health."

The report, supported by Bloomberg Philanthropies, the Clean Air Fund, and ClimateWorks Foundation calls for overseas development funds to be linked to open data and air pollution as support from wealthier nations and individuals is lacking.

Data, said the authors, is fundamental to enabling society to improve its air. "This report shows that the current air quality data landscape is inadequate: we need more data that are made more fully open and accessible to more people."



The Saturday Star