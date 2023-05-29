Independent Online
Bookmark article to read laterSearch IOL
IOLSaturday StarNewsSportWorldOpinionTravelCanvas48 Hours
Independent Online | Saturday Star
Search IOL
IOLSaturday StarNewsSportWorldOpinionTravelCanvas48 Hours
Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Monday, May 29, 2023

View 0 recent articles pushed to you.Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView puzzlesView weather by locationView market indicators

SA shines bright with 3rd place win in Pan African Mathematics Olympiad

Yian Xu, Kerry Porrill (team leader), Dylan Nelson (deputy team leader), Hugo Bruwer, Ellen Grant-Smith, Jana Rossouw, Moied Baleg, Eli Williams flew the South African high at the Pan African Mathematics Olympiad with several of them achieving silver medals and one bronze medal. Picture: Supplied.

Yian Xu, Kerry Porrill (team leader), Dylan Nelson (deputy team leader), Hugo Bruwer, Ellen Grant-Smith, Jana Rossouw, Moied Baleg, Eli Williams flew the South African high at the Pan African Mathematics Olympiad with several of them achieving silver medals and one bronze medal. Picture: Supplied.

Published 2h ago

Share

Johannesburg - While SA is buckling under load shedding, its young people are shining brightly. The South African Mathematics Foundation (SAMF) announced that the country achieved a remarkable third place in the highly competitive Pan African Mathematics Olympiad (PAMO) held in Rwanda recently. 31 African nations competed in the event

Which gathered the brightest mathematical minds from across the continent. The SA team of mathletes showcased their exceptional problem-solving skills, mathematical prowess, and determination.

Organisers said securing this splendid position reflects dedication, hard work, and outstanding ability, adding that the national team made the nation proud with remarkable achievements in this esteemed international competition.

The South African Mathematics Foundation (SAMF), a non-profit company, was founded in 2004 by the Association for Mathematics Education of South Africa (AMESA) and the South African Mathematical Society (SAMS). SAMF's vision is to play a leading role in expanding the base of mathematics excellence in South Africa by contributing towards the professional development of mathematics educators, promoting the advancement of mathematics through creating awareness of and developing skills in mathematics, research, advocacy and identifying and nurturing of mathematically talented youth towards an innovative landscape in South Africa for science, business, finance and engineering.

The final results were:

● Eli Williams, Gr 9, Westerford High School - Silver medal

More on this

● Ellen Grant-Smith, Gr 10, Westerford High School - Silver medal

● Hugo Bruwer, Gr 12, Hoër Jongenskool Paarl - Silver medal

● Jana Rossouw, Gr 11, Jim Fouché Hoërskool - Silver medal

● Moied Baleg, Gr 10, The Settlers High School - Bronze medal

● Yian Xu, Gr 10, Redhill School - Silver medal

The top-ranking countries were:

1. Morocco

2. Algeria

3. South Africa

You can view video clips of the South African team during the opening- and closing ceremonies here:

Related Topics:

educationJohannesburgSTEMschools

Share

SectionsMy NewsBookmarksNotificationsSubscribe