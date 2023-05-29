SA shines bright with 3rd place win in Pan African Mathematics Olympiad

Johannesburg - While SA is buckling under load shedding, its young people are shining brightly. The South African Mathematics Foundation (SAMF) announced that the country achieved a remarkable third place in the highly competitive Pan African Mathematics Olympiad (PAMO) held in Rwanda recently. 31 African nations competed in the event Which gathered the brightest mathematical minds from across the continent. The SA team of mathletes showcased their exceptional problem-solving skills, mathematical prowess, and determination.

Organisers said securing this splendid position reflects dedication, hard work, and outstanding ability, adding that the national team made the nation proud with remarkable achievements in this esteemed international competition. The South African Mathematics Foundation (SAMF), a non-profit company, was founded in 2004 by the Association for Mathematics Education of South Africa (AMESA) and the South African Mathematical Society (SAMS). SAMF's vision is to play a leading role in expanding the base of mathematics excellence in South Africa by contributing towards the professional development of mathematics educators, promoting the advancement of mathematics through creating awareness of and developing skills in mathematics, research, advocacy and identifying and nurturing of mathematically talented youth towards an innovative landscape in South Africa for science, business, finance and engineering. The final results were: ● Eli Williams, Gr 9, Westerford High School - Silver medal

● Ellen Grant-Smith, Gr 10, Westerford High School - Silver medal ● Hugo Bruwer, Gr 12, Hoër Jongenskool Paarl - Silver medal ● Jana Rossouw, Gr 11, Jim Fouché Hoërskool - Silver medal

● Moied Baleg, Gr 10, The Settlers High School - Bronze medal ● Yian Xu, Gr 10, Redhill School - Silver medal The top-ranking countries were: 1. Morocco

2. Algeria 3. South Africa You can view video clips of the South African team during the opening- and closing ceremonies here: