SA Style Awards 2024 winners revealed

The South African Style Awards 2024 winners have been announced, showcasing an intriguing selection that includes young South Africans forging their African footprint as well as those offering the African aesthetic on an international platform. The 26th edition of the South African Style Awards is a chic display of enterprise, ingenuity and style that raises the bar for excellence.

Winners of these prestigious awards include Most Innovative Style: style maverick and creative director Bee Diamondhead; Most Stylish Performing Artist in Film/TV: Senzo Radebe; Most Stylish Performing Artist in Music: Tyla Seethal; Most Stylish Media Personality: Motshidisi Mohono; Most Stylish Fashion Designer: Jacques Bam; Most Stylish Model: Ponahalo Mojapelo; Most Stylish Business Personality: Faye Mfikwe and Melina Lambrakis; Most Stylish Couple: Dr. Musa and Liesl Laurie-Mthombeni; Most Stylish Changemaker: Musa Motha; The Next Big Thing: creative brothers Fhatuwani and Justice Mukheli; SA Style Awards Achievement in Business Award: Melina Lambrakis; and Style Icon: Dr. John Kani—all of whom have paved the way for many years. The well-known face of morning news in South Africa, Leanne Manas; owner and founder of Grid Worldwide Nathan Reddy; and the iconic Sipho “Hotstix” Mabuse were some of the influential minds and voices that gathered on September 12 in search of the 2024 recipients of the highly sought-after accolade. Guests were moved by the heartfelt speech made by Sipho introducing this year's recipient, Dr. John Kani, and their enduring friendship born 60 years ago.