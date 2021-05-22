SA woman’s body to return after she allegedly fell to her death in China

The family of Kgothatso Mdunana is no closer to finding out how she died but her body will be home soon.

Her mother, Nomsa Mdunana said Chinese undertakers informed the family this week that her remains should arrive in South Africa by June 3, but the date is tentative.

The 24-year -old final year engineering student allegedly fell through the window of a 13th-floor apartment in Hangzhou, China, while visiting a “friend” on April 30. Neither the family nor Kgothatso’s roommate (Princess) in Qingdao, know the mystery friend she visited and have not been able to speak to the person since the tragedy.

Mdudana said the family received a video from Princess, who received it from the mystery friend, showing that her daughter had fallen to her death. At the time of the devastating news, the family said that Kgothatso was on the verge of graduating from Shandong University of Technology in Qingdao and that there was no way she would “throw” herself out of a window.

“We paid $21 000 ( R295 056,30) to the undertakers for her body to come home. They said we must not make funeral arrangements yet. The Chinese government is not issuing visas now but they said they will make special provisions for us so that we can go and gather Kgothatso’s spirit after the funeral,” said Mdunana.

Since news of the tragedy broke on EWN on May 7 and the family needing around R300 000 to bring Kgothatso’s body home, South Africans and people from around the world rallied around the Mdunanas.

A BackaBuddy campaign was started after the family spoke about their challenge on EWN and 702. The initiative raised R615 000 to help the family bring their daughter’s body home.

“I am so grateful to South Africa and the world. I do not have the silver and gold to repay them but God will reward them. I hope that in the future we can all help someone who finds themselves in my situation,” said an emotional Mdudana who added that the long wait is taking strain on the family. The family said that while they understand that due process and Covid-19 protocols need to be followed, they just want to bury their daughter.

EWN editor-in-chief, Mahlatse Mahlase said they empathised with the family, as this is every parent’s worst nightmare.

“We also knew the power of our storytelling and platforms and most importantly the generosity and kindness of our listeners and readers. This is the true power of journalism, that it can change lives. It also highlights the spirit of ubuntu among South Africans despite the hard economic times we live in. People gave what they could to help the family. We will also work as hard as possible to help the family understand what happened to their daughter and will continue following up and asking authorities to answer the many questions that remain unanswered,” she said.

Mdunana said she hopes to get answers as to what happened to her daughter when she travels to China to gather Kgothatso’ spirit. Cultural practises dictate that relatives have to go to the spot where the person died, to gather their spirit.

The Saturday Star has been trying since May 7 to get an update from the Department of International Relations and Co-operation (Dirco) about whether an investigation was launched into Kgothatso’s death by the Chinese government but to no avail. Dirco spokesperson, Lunga Ngqengelele referred the Saturday Star to the family despite the newspaper informing him that the family have not heard anything from Chinese authorities and have only been dealing with the undertakers in China to get their daughter’s remains home.

“The consular work we do as the government is for the families. If you have any questions ask the family. As the government we try to communicate directly with the family and not via media as we regard that as sensitive. I beg you to speak to the family. I will check with my colleagues from the consular if there has been any report. If I don’t come back to you, take it there is none,” he said.

The Saturday Star