Johannesburg – The SACP is fuming over comments by Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana, who said the country was not ready for the National Health Insurance (NHI). SACP national spokesperson Dr Alex Mashilo blasted Godongwana for his comments saying the NHI had gone through extensive consultation, over a long period, and in addition public hearings and debate in the National Assembly committee on Health.

The National Assembly adopted the bill in August 2023 after the consultation, public hearings and debate. “By throwing cold water on the National Health Insurance at the recent Naspers-controlled News24’s “On the Record Summit”, Godongwana undermines the collective wisdom of South Africans who support it, including Parliament, which passed the Bill. “The less said about his utterances the better, as they reflect nothing but uncritical agreement with what the opponents of universal quality healthcare through the NHI have been saying,” Mashilo said.

He said the governing Party whose Parliamentary majority voted to pass the Bill, must call Godongwana to order publicly and hold him accountable. “Who is Godongwana’s handler if he does not follow the mandate from the ANC in Alliance with the SACP and the progressive trade union and civic movements?” Mashilo asked. He said there was a widely circulating letter appearing to be originating from the National Treasury under Godongwana’s stewardship, saying the letter does nothing but bring down the ANC or reduces its support through austerity in the context of the next national and provincial government elections to be held in under a year from now.