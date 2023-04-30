@Sandton-Apartments reduces environmental impact with waste to landfill programme

Johannesburg - What will you do with your Earth Day this year? @Sandton-Apartments remains committed to the waste management programme which they embarked on early last year. The environmentally-aware programme aims to reduce the environmental impact of the building by diverting waste away from landfills. The programme, which has been implemented by Smart Waste, was implemented at the multi-use building to achieve its sustainability goals and reduce its carbon footprint.

With the increasing concerns about the environment and the impact of waste on landfills, @Sandton-Apartments recognises the need for responsible waste management practices. The programme enables the building and its residents to divert waste from landfill, reduce greenhouse gas emissions, and promote sustainable living in the community. During the period March 2022 to March 2023, the recycling report for @Sandton-Apartments shows a total waste of 133 399kg was recycled which resulted in an energy saving of 209 722kW, using 538 145 litres less water. This translates into a reduction of 82 335kg in CO2 emissions, in turn saving 345 trees. Supplied image. The waste management programme includes the installation of recycling bins and the implementation of a waste segregation system to separate organic waste from non-organic waste. Organic is sent for composting and non-organic waste is recycled or sent to a waste-to-energy plant.

In addition to reducing waste to landfill, the programme also provides residents with educational materials to raise awareness of waste reduction and recycling. The aim is to encourage residents to adopt more sustainable practices and to help them understand the importance of responsible waste management. The vision is to lead the way in sustainable waste management, eliminating the need for landfills though innovative solutions and a commitment to zero waste. Landfills take up valuable space and can release harmful chemicals and greenhouse gases into the air and water. By reducing the amount of waste sent to landfills, it becomes possible to preserve natural resources, protect the environment and mitigate the effects of climate change. @Sandton-Apartments hopes that programme will serve as an example to other high-rise buildings in the area and inspire them to adopt similar waste management practices. The building has already seen a positive response from its residents, who are pleased to be part of a community that values sustainability and the environment.