Johannesburg - The baboon which had been roaming the streets of Fourways and Sandton, to the north of Johannesburg, has been captured.

This was announced by Cora Bailey of the Community Led Animal Welfare group (Claw) on Facebook on Monday night.

The baboon had been reportedly spotted in Fourways and Sandton from Saturday afternoon. It was found at the Capital On The Park Hotel in Sandton on Monday.

“He is trapped. Thanks for all the lovely comments. This rescue would not have been possible without lots of special people getting involved,” said Bailey on a Facebook post.

Bailey thanked Dirk Engelbrecht of Wildserve, Monique Friedland of Animal Allies, the hotel and residents Devon Williams and Michelle Watson, who helped in tracking the baboon.

“What were the chances that this baboon was going to enter the only vacant room in the hotel? But he did, and he is safe and sound. Watching him perched on a balcony railing on the 10th floor, expecting him to fall at any time, will forever be etched in my memory,” said Bailey.

Some took to social media to react to the news of the baboon's capture.





Siya, can you see what you've started. Mzansi is in such a good mood, we even celebrated the capture of the Sandton Baboon, last night. I'm surprised a tour bus hasn't been organized for its relocation trip back into the wild . . . #SpringbokTrophyTour pic.twitter.com/tbBEh5jOHz — Lux (@luxster_08) November 12, 2019

Was that baboon captured at Sandton Skye 🤔 — Nomzamo (@tryzamo) November 12, 2019

And no, the baboon was captured at The Capital On The Park Hotel.

The Sandton baboon caught & caged. We demand freedom for Majivane. — Kgauza Lecowza (@kgaugelo_SM) November 12, 2019

Sandton, Fourways, Bryanston.... can the master of the captued baboon please stand up. — Ditaru (@DitaruMusic) November 12, 2019