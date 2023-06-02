Sandton businessman pays R5 million to avoid water and electricity cut off

Johannesburg - A Sandton businessman had had to fork out R5 million to settle his water and electricity bills following another surprise raid by the City of Joburg officials. The payment was part of the City of Johannesburg’s aggressive Credit Control drive to region E (Sandton, Bryanston, Atholl and A (Midrand) this week.

The unnamed businessman - owner of one property in Sandton had to pay R5 million almost settling their entire debt. This was after the City disconnected water supply to eight properties across both regions, which collectively owe the City around R80.7 million on unpaid municipal services. The City’s Buya Mthetho operation – which comprises of Credit Management Section, City Power, Joburg Water and JMPD descended on the richest square mile in Africa, Sandton, and cut-off water supply to about four business properties which owe the City a combined debt of about R43 million.

This week the City’s cut off operation continued in Region B (Randburg) and C (Roodepoort), to disconnect water supply to about five business properties with combined debt of about R20.4 million. Kgamanyane Maphologela, Director of Customer Communications for the City’s Group Finance Department, said the City continued to implement its Credit Control and Debt Collection Policy to recover debt owed from all affected customers citywide. “The teams are on the ground as part of the aggressive credit control campaign to recover revenue that is owed to the City. We will be going from region to region, to target those businesses which are running away from paying the City,” said Maphologela.

Maphologela said the City had warned hundreds of affected business customers beginning of May, to come forward to settle their huge municipal debts before the City embarked on the drive to cut their water and electricity supply. He further said the City was implementing its Credit Control Policy, which stipulates that, if a customer has not fully paid the outstanding amount and or an Acknowledgment of Debt Agreement (AOD) was not entered into with the City within the stipulated period, electricity may be disconnected, and water restricted or throttled for residential customers without further notice. Maphologela said the City still appeals to business customers who were struggling to service their accounts for several reasons, to approach the City, to avoid being cut off by signing an AOD.

Customers may pay using any of the listed methods below: – Joburg Portal: www.e-joburg.org.za – With Easy Pay, facilitating a quick payment option at many shops that you visit on a regular basis, including Pick ‘n Pay and Shoprite Checkers – Debit orders

– Direct deposits at major banks – ATMs – Internet and cell phone banking

– SA Post Office – Any Council pay-point (Customer Service Centre) – listed below: – Midrand Civic Centre - 300 - 15th Road, Midrand.

– Sandton Civic Centre – 24 Fredman Drive, Sandton. – Roodepoort City Hall – C/o Berlandina and Dieperink Streets, Roodepoort. – Eureka House – C/o Marlborough Street & Rosettenville Road, Wemmerpan.

– Lenasia Civic Centre – C/o Rose Avenue & Eland Street, Lenasia Ext 2. – Thuso House, 61 Jorissen Street, Braamfontein – Ennerdale Ext 9 – C/o Katz Road & Smit Street, Ennerdale.