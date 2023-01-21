SA’s celebs backing Proteas Women to win T20 World Cup on home soil

Johannesburg - In just 20 days time, one of the biggest global sporting events will take place on South African shores. The country will host its first Women's Cricket World Cup, which is set to take place at three iconic stadiums in the country – Boland Park in Paarl, St George's Park in Port Elizabeth, and Newlands in Cape Town.

The Proteas, who will play their first World Cup on home soil, have been placed in Group A in the T20 World Cup, where they will face the likes of England, India, West Indies, Pakistan, and Ireland. This week, the Saturday Star caught up with a handful of celebrities who are involved in the tournament to chat about their excitement at the country’s first-ever Women’s World Cup. They also give us their predictions for the final and tell us why they think hosting a T20 Women's World Cup will help benefit women's sport in the country.

Comedian Mpho Popps Modikoane Picture: Supplied. Mpho Popps Modikoane: Comedian I feel great because it's history in the making. Any opportunity to be a part of a time in the world where things change and where something started is an honour and a privilege, so I will forever be part of their history. I can always say to my grandkids and my kids that I was part of a historic and momentous occasion, being part of the first T20 Women's World Cup in SA. I am looking forward to the T20 Women's World Cup. The last big sporting event for myself and a lot of other people was the Fifa World Cup, one of the most interesting soccer World Cups we have ever had. Everyone is over it, and this is the next big thing. It is huge. With so much happening in our country right now, it's important to have something positive to look forward to.

An event like this is very important not only for the women in cricket but for women in sport, because what it does is it brings it to the top. I know it doesn’t level the playing fields, but it puts it up there. It highlights that we have this in women’s sport, and it gives us an opportunity to participate and to celebrate and be part and parcel of it. The one thing that has been missing in women's sport is visibility, and this is the best kind of visibility. Not just for women in cricket but for women in sport in general. Prediction: I truly believe when it comes to our women in cricket, we have a fighting chance. SA are going to bring it home and bring it home. We are going to win because we are a great team. . If we were talking about soccer, and for some miracle, Bafana Bafana were in a World Cup, I wouldn’t have said South Africa will win it.

But here, right here, right now, my prediction is for SA to win it. Actor Vuyo Ngcukana. Vuyo Ngcukana: Actor Over the years, South Africa has shown their capability for hosting world-class events, and this will be no different. I’m thrilled to be a part of this momentous occasion as we are raising the bar in sports development with the hosting of the inaugural U19 T20 ICC World Cup tournament.

With great excitement and enthusiasm, I know it’s going to be an electrifying event, and I’m ready to be cheering for some great action. The tournament is a great platform to show that women belong on the same stage as anyone else, and I hope it encourages the young women in this country to participate in greater numbers when it comes to sport, particularly those that have been male dominated over the years. There hasn’t been a better time to get involved and show the world how talented we are. Prediction: Ooh, that’s a tough one, but my patriotism won’t allow me to go with anyone else but South Africa as my top pick. Plus, we have the talent. India is a close favourite after SA, so it’s SA and India in the final, for me, with SA taking the cup.

Actor, comedian and presenter Siv Ngesi. Supplied image. Siv Ngesi: Actor, comedian, presenter Being part of the World Cup is an incredible honour. I absolutely love cricket, and what I love more than cricket is the quality of the action. I love seeing women's sport getting so much more attention in South Africa. Let's be honest: the women's cricket team is playing incredible cricket. One of my directors is actually part of the Proteas, Sinalo Japhta. I watch a lot of women's cricket, and I am a big fan of women's sport. I'm excited to show the world that women's sport is a sport that people want to come and watch. I want to see stadiums full of people supporting women's cricket. T20 cricket is always exciting. There are sixes and fours. It's fast and in your face. I love T20 cricket, and I can't wait to watch.

Having the Women's T20 World Cup in South Africa is an unbelievable experience. Not many countries get the chance to host or have the infrastructure to do so. It will bring a lot of business and tourism. People will be able to see what a special place South Africa is. Prediction: My prediction is for South Africa to be in the final. I don't care who else will be there.

Holly Rey Picture: Facebook. Musician Holly Rey It is incredible to be part of an initiative that fosters a sporting culture that is more inclusive of women. It is events like these that have a tremendous influence on girls and young women who are looking for role models that they can identify with. It feels fantastic to be a part of something that is building bridges and narrowing the gap for inequality in sports. I was lucky enough to go to one of the first schools in South Africa to encourage girls to play cricket. We were a co-ed school with an all-girls team back in 2005/6. I can't wait to see our National Team of Cricket Queens turn it up on the field.

We have been a minority in South African Sports Culture for too long. Hosting the Women's T20 World Cup in SA goes a very long way to promote and create a foundation for equal opportunities for women in sports, and more especially, supporting women to participate at an elite level. I know my little sister is looking to try out for the girl's cricket team at her school, and I can only imagine the inspiration she will get from seeing women competing in a World Cup. Prediction: South Africa is currently ranked number three in Women's World Cricket, so I say three is a lucky charm, and all my sights are set on our team for the win. Social media influencer Nadia Jaftha. (Picture: Instagram) Nadia Jaftha : Actress, content creator and musician