SA's frog lady scoops a Green Oscar

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

A South African conservation biologist's tireless advocacy work for humanity's "slippery friends" has won her a prestigious Green Oscar. Dr Jeanne Tarrant, known as the "Frog Lady" locally, received a prestigious Whitley Award worth £40,000 to support her quest to save threatened amphibians this week. She manages the threatened amphibian programme at the Endangered Wildlife Trust (EWT),which is the only NGO in South Africa to include frogs as a conservation focus. The Whitley Awards, often referred to as "Green Oscars", are awarded annually to individuals from the Global South by UK-based conservation charity the Whitley Fund for Nature (WFN). Tarrant is one of six conservationists to be recognised this year for their achievements in nature conservation.

Amphibians are the most threatened group of animals on the planet with 41% of all species at risk of extinction. Almost two-thirds of the country’s 135 frog species are found nowhere else, making South Africa a priority for amphibian conservation. Despite this, a combination of threats from habitat loss due to mining, agriculture and pollution are putting the country’s frogs at risk.

In some local cultures, frogs can be associated with witchcraft, making them often feared by locals.

"Jeanne’s educational work aims to dispel such myths and raise awareness and appreciation of the important role frogs play in the health of the environment and ecosystem. The EWT’s national awareness Leap Day for Frogs has attracted some 15 000 participants over the past five years.

Jeanne has inspired school children with her “Frogs in the Classroom” learning programme, gaining young fans and earning her the title of the 'Frog Lady'," read a statement from the fund.

Some of the species that Tarrant and her team conserve include the critically endangered Amathole Toad, which had not been seen for over 13 years until she and her colleagues re-discovered it in 2011.

She also works with the endangered Pickersgill’s Reed Frog, with the number of known localities of this 2cm amphibian on the rise, because of her work.

Tarrant works with the government to ensure enhanced protection for frogs on a policy level.

"Supported by WFN, her team will produce a 10-year conservation and research strategy for South African frogs and protect 20 000ha of amphibian habitat conserving eight species," said the statement.

Tarrant said that while South Africa has excellent environmental legislation, "illegal developments continue to destroy frog habitats. Our aim is to not only improve appreciation of frogs through research and education but use our slippery friends as flagships for the wider conservation of vital freshwater and terrestrial areas that are under the increasing threat of humans.

"The fact that almost half of amphibians are experiencing declines should be a massive wake-up call to humanity that all is not right with our planet – most people however are unaware that amphibians are even in trouble.”

Edward Whitley, Founder of the WFN, said: “Jeanne is an inspiring leader who tirelessly advocates for amphibians – an often overlooked group. We hope that this Whitley Award will allow her to spread her important message far and wide, and bring about real change for amphibians and their habitat through science, policy, and community education.”

Whitley Awards are normally presented to winners by charity Patron, HRH The Princess Royal, at an annual Ceremony in London. This year, the ceremony has been postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic and will be held instead in December, if possible.

This year’s Whitley Gold Award honours Brazilian conservationist Patrícia Medici for her "outstanding dedication to protecting South America’s largest land mammal, the lowland tapir, using it as a flagship for large-scale habitat preservation.

The other winners are Abdullahi Hussein Ali for a landscape‐level approach to conserve the hirola antelope in Kenya; Gabriela Rezende for connecting populations of black lion tamarins in the Atlantic Forest in Brazil; Phuntsho Thinley for work stepping up patrols to preserve the endangered alpine musk deer in Bhutan; Rachel Ashebofe Ikemeh for advancing participatory conservation action for rare chimpanzees in Nigeria; and YokYok (Yoki) Hadiprakarsa for Saving the last stronghold of the Helmeted Hornbill in Indonesia.

The Saturday Star