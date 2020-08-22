SA's Lesley-Ann Brandt on what it takes to play Mazikeen in ‘Lucifer’

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

When South African actress Lesley- Ann Brandt took up the role of Mazikeen in hit Netflix show Lucifer, she simply had no idea how popular it would become around the globe. “I didn’t expect it to be this popular,” Brandt tells the Saturday Star. “I was happy to be working on a show, but it wasn’t until I started travelling outside the US and then, eventually, when we moved to Netflix, after being saved by the fans, that I realised how many viewers connected with our show.” The 37-year-old Hollywood actress plays the role of Maze in the hit Netflix show, which debuted its fifth successful season on Netflix last night. The 37-year-old Hollywood actress plays a leading role which centres around Lucifer, played by Tom Ellis, who, bored and unhappy as the Lord of Hell, gives up his throne to live in LA. He gets his kicks helping the LAPD punish criminals. Brandt plays Lucifer’s best friend, Maze, a fierce demon in the form of a beautiful young woman.

The Saturday Star (SS) caught up with the actress this week to chat about the new season of Lucifer, what life has been like living in Hollywood, as well as how the Covid-19 pandemic has affected her as an actress.

Brandt also sheds some light on what motherhood has been like, and how she’s managed to lose all her baby weight to make sure she remains in tip-top shape to play for her role as Maze.

SA actress Lesley-Ann Brandt Picture: @LesleyAnnBrandt

SS: As an actress, what has life been like under lockdown?

LB: I don’t really have too much to complain about. I’m privileged and blessed in ways other people are not. I do miss my friends and my parents were supposed to be here for my son’s third birthday, but I’d rather they be safe in New Zealand to be honest.

What are some of the challenges you have faced as an actress during lockdown?

Ensuring that my son is stimulated and isn’t affected by not seeing his friends the way he was used to at school. Making sure he is still having as “normal” of a year as possible, is very important to my husband and myself.

How have you personally coped during the global pandemic this year?

Working out, meditation, I’ve been collaborating with my writing partner on a project set in South Africa.

Congrats on your ten year anniversary in Hollywood. How would you sum them up the last ten years of living in Hollywood?

Extremely fruitful, both personally and professionally. I’m blessed to be on a successful show on the biggest streaming service in the world. I got married, had a baby and bought a house.

If you had to choose a single best moment of your time in Hollywood so far, what moment would you single out?

Having my son (Kingston). Not a Hollywood moment but a life moment that makes me a better actress in all areas.

What has it been like to be back on ‘Lucifer’ for a fifth season?

We’ve wrapped season five and it will air on Netflix (Friday, August 21. This is by far our best season yet and I’m thrilled with my character’s arc this year. I think fans will be really happy with what we’ve done.

What can fans expect from the new season of ‘Lucifer’ and, in particular, from Mazikeen?

She is very independent this season. She’s found her footing and is drawing boundaries with some relationships, and showing vulnerability with others.

You had to get rid of your pregnancy body in order to get back into character for the role of Mazikeen. How hard did you have to work for that?

I took it slowly and gently. Women already have so much pressure on them to look a certain way without kids. So I came back slowly with my trainer Paolo Mascitti. I’d say to fully feel back to my old self, if that’s even possible, it’s been about two years.

How would you sum up your journey with the cast of ‘Lucifer’ so far?

I’ve learned a lot from this group, both personally and professionally, and I always welcome growth. They are a talented bunch.

Mazikeen does some amazing stunts in ‘Lucifer’. Do you do these stunts all by yourself?

I do about 95% of my stunts. The big hits or falls, I leave to my amazing stunt double. I’m very physical, so I’m lucky in that leaving choreography comes easy to me.

If you could change anything about your experience in Hollywood, what would it be?

Nothing, I wouldn’t be who and where I am without my experiences.

How has your son changed your life?

It’s been three years now and it just keeps getting better. I can’t imagine life without him. Three years old is a challenging but fun age. His personality is really showing.

What has it been like being away from family and friends in South Africa?

South Africa is with me always. I haven’t lived in South Africa for 21 years now but I’m forever tethered to my home, my family, my culture. It’s why I’m working on a project to shine a light on South Africa and South African talent.

The Saturday Star