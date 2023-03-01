Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Tuesday, March 14, 2023

#SatStar launches Mi School: a brand-new initiative to shine a light on all things education

File image.

Published Mar 1, 2023

Johannesburg - If you are at school, it’s the most important time of your life. If you are a parent, it’s the most important time of your life too. Shouldn’t it be getting the same kind of attention as Eskom, the Budget or at least as much as Hollywood or the English Premier League?

Here at the “Saturday Star”, we believe it should be, which is why we are doing something about.

Welcome to Mi School, the weekly news section about your school from the classroom to the changeroom and even the teachers’ common room.

This brand-new initiative by the nation’s favourite Saturday newspaper is the perfect platform to tell the stories of the most important people of all – our children, from the classroom to the playing fields, showcasing their successes and giving them a voice.

Help us help them (and their teachers) get the recognition they so richly deserve through Mi School.

If you would like to be part of this initiative and contribute news to it, or find out how to advertise in it, write to [email protected]

The Saturday Star

