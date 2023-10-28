Saturday Star is in my blood, says editor Kashiefa Ajam as she bids readers farewell

This is it. This is the last edition of the Saturday Star with my name on it. It has been a breathtaking 23 years at Independent Media.

I grew up here, quite literally. And like any journey it has been hard, sad and frantic. But it has also been stunning, exciting and just unbelievable fun.

The most important part of this job has always been you, the readers: have we kept you informed, have we educated you on the subjects that matter to you and have we produced unique content that you haven't read elsewhere?

I have stood on the shoulders of the giants who came before me. I hope I have made them proud.