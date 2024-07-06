‘Seeing without your eyes’ mask, brings hope to the blind

When Dr Lizelle Grobler, a forensic psychophysiologist and PhD holder in metaphysical science, invited me to an extraordinary human anatomy session at Norwood, Johannesburg, to test the limits of the human brain by “seeing without your eyes” through an eye mask, my interest was piqued. Was I sceptical? Definitely not. Instead, as a curious cat, I jumped at the opportunity, grabbed my bag and drove to the suburban area with two of my colleagues.

We were met by an entourage of guests were part of the four day session which started on July 2. The guest list consisted of two blind people, Adeline Barnes and Celeste van Standen, and included teen-media personality Hildegard Havengard and musician, Deon Meiring. Esteemed musician, Deon Meiring was one of the attendees, who was inspired and curious to experience seeing without the naked eye, using Dr Grobler’s eye mask. Picture: Timothy Bernard / Independent Newspapers As Grobler was demonstrating how to utilise the mask and see without the naked eye, my colleagues and I tested the eye mask and my brain unlocked another dimension, where a tinge of light was visible and you could pinpoint objects without using the human eye. On the other hand, Timothy Bernard, a sceptical colleague, struggled. However, he persisted, and the less agitated and anxious he was, the more he could see, and point out objects and their colours.

Bernard said, “When I heard of the mask, I thought it was an electronic device. I was sceptical and my concern was justified, because how can a blind person see using a mask made of plastic and a sponge?. “It was pitch black when I wore the mask. I was anxious because everyone could see a speck of light and I could not. The moment I did not worry about anything, I started to see light. At the end of my experience, I was seeing, but not the type of sight you'd expect with the naked eye. The more I believed in the experience, I saw colours. I am super excited. I truly believe you can see without your eyes, although it might not manifest immediately.” South Africa Johannesburg See without eyes 04 July 2024. Dr Lizelle Grobler runs a program seeing without your eyes and several participants who took part in a session in Johannesburg reported various experiences of seeing while blindfolded. Celeste van Standen who has only 3% sight shares her experience and Adeline Barnes who has not even seen her 29 year old owing to a 42 year blindness are hopeful to learn something. Picture: Timothy Bernard / Independent Newspapers According to Grobler, channelling endorphins such as laughing and smiling, gradually build up sight.

Endorphins stimulate the brain to exert positive energy, hence “your vision slowly becomes clearer, compared to negative emotions that make you doubt your brain’s limitations,” said Grobler. Grobler explained that the human brain was quite powerful when pushed beyond measure. Once your brain believes in something, with concentration, it comes into realisation - but it takes time to see, depending on the individual. “We do not see with our eyes, but our brains or, specifically, with our visual cortex. The eyes are just a projector sending light and more data to the brain. However, using the eyes to see is the easy way, but it is definitely not the only way. This is no strange phenomenon, it is simply science, biology and concentration. We were created with a very powerful mind. We believe that it is possible to see with a mask because not seeing is believing; rather, believing is seeing,” said Grobler.

Boasting a career in physics, and having spent 10 days training in Germany, Grobler said the eye mask was meant to integrate blind people into society. With practice and patience, the blind have a sense of sight by seeing the world through the mask. Grobler is the only practitioner in South Africa to implement the mask, and among five others globally. It was close to two hours into the session when I spoke to van Standen and Barnes, who said that the mask gave hope of an optimistic future for their sight.

Van Standen who has just 3% sight, lost her eyesight in matric after an accident and was declared brain dead; now 13 years later, she beamed at the possibility of being able to see. “I was very excited when I saw Grobler claiming that you can see without your eyes. I was very hopeful after getting used to not being able see; for 13 years it’s what I had prayed for. I am very positive, there is hope that I can see with the mask.” She said it was difficult to manoeuvre the mask, but consistent practise had enabled her to see with her eyes closed, a technique she had now figured out. “I can see better in the sun. I wanted it to work so badly, but I soon relaxed and eventually I could see movement. If someone has a positive energy next to me, it helps see light through the mask. So, you must trust your intuition, to trust your eyes,” said van Standen.

South Africa Johannesburg See without eyes 04 July 2024. Dr Lizelle Grobler runs a program seeing without your eyes and several participants who took part in a session in Johannesburg reported various experiences of seeing while blindfolded. Adeline Barnes who has not even seen her 29 year old owing to a 43 year blindness is hopeful to learn something. Adeline demonstrates her social media navigation. Picture: Timothy Bernard / Independent Newspapers Barnes 43 , who was born blind, said not knowing what her three children and grandchildren looked like had motivated her to test the eye mask. She had heard about the mask on the radio, and immediately signed up for training. Both women said that although their families were supportive, they were sceptical.