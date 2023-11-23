Independent Online
Bookmark article to read laterSearch IOL
IOLSaturday StarNewsSportWorldOpinionTravelCanvas48 Hours
Independent Online | Saturday Star
Search IOL
IOLSaturday StarNewsSportWorldOpinionTravelCanvas48 Hours
Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Thursday, November 23, 2023

View 0 recent articles pushed to you.Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by locationView market indicators

Sensational Dubai in focus

Dubai by night is simply sensational. SUPPLIED

Dubai by night is simply sensational. SUPPLIED

Published 1h ago

Share

Dr Norman Cahi shares more from his visit to Dubai.

The scintillating lit-up Atlantis Resort is breathtaking.
The Aura rooftop pool overlooking the Jumeirah Palms.
The Dubai skyline viewed from a pristine beach club on the Palms.
One of the magnificent hotel resorts lit up at night as seen from a dinner cruise ship on the Arabian Sea.
The souks in Old Bur Dubai with its dazzling display of bejewelled lamps and copper.
The stunning man-made Dubai Marina.

Saturday Star

Related Topics:

Travel InspirationBudget TravelAfrican TravelLuxury travelBeautifulNews