Seven-year-old South African Azania Sweeney goes viral with over 10 million Instagram views at Colombia Fashion Kids 2023

Johannesburg - Azania Sweeney, the 7-year-old South African sensation, has taken the internet by storm with a viral video from her remarkable appearance at Colombia Fashion Kids (CFK) 2023. The video, showcasing Azania’s charm and talent on the CFK runway, has garnered an astonishing 10 million views on Instagram, propelling her into the global spotlight. Within just one week of the youngster’s captivating performance at the event, her Instagram followers rocketed from 400 to a whopping 59 000.

Colombia Fashion Kids, renowned as the premier kid-fashion runway event in Latin America, took place in the historic city of Bogota from August 23 to 29. The event gathered international kid-fashion designers from across the globe, including Venezuela, Peru, Canada, Colombia, Panama, the US, Brazil, Puerto Rico, and more. These designers showcased their standout collections, contributing to the flourishing kid-model fashion industry. Merv Marvey, the South African creative artist, performer and talent coach, played an integral role in selecting Azania personally for the international platform. Recognising her exceptional talent and star potential, Marvey made the strategic choice to include Azania in the Colombia Fashion Kids line-up. Seven-year-old South African Azania Sweeney. Picture: Supplied In addition, Eduard Duque, the CEO and founder of Colombia Fashion Kids, wholeheartedly approved the selection and casting choice of Azania. His support and belief in the youngster’s unique abilities paved the way for her historic participation in the first edition of Colombia Fashion Kids as the first African and South African child to grace its prestigious runway.

“As audience members, witnessing kids and young people of different realities, races, backgrounds, and spectrums coming together through fashion and performance was incredibly special and inspirational. It reminded me of the natural humility that transcends all differences,” Marvey said. Colombia Fashion Kids featured more than 60 models hailing from Latin America and the Americas, representing countries such as Peru, Colombia, Puerto Rico, the US, Canada, Nicaragua, Panama, Chile, and more. The event epitomised diversity and inclusivity, creating a vibrant tapestry of talent and culture. CFK also collaborates with the Down Syndrome Corporation in Bogota, Colombia, a non-profit organisation run by parents of children and young people born with the genetic condition.