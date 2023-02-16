Sex with your ex can unlock your hidden fortune – new local series launches during month of love

Johannesburg – What if you have just been released from prison and really have nowhere to go? What if you have no money and the key to the treasure you thought would save you is halfway across the country, in the arms of your enemy?

Would you let it go, or would you do everything you possibly can to get it back? This is the premise of Dula, a series by online streaming platform eVOD which was officially released on Valentine’s Day. The lead is played by Thabo Malema who takes on the role of Nicolas ‘Nico’ Rapanyane, a notorious has-been township criminal who has just been released from prison. The infamous criminal was framed by his then close friend, Mindlos, played by Mpho Molepo. The series follows Nico as he hides gold bricks worth R8 million in a grave before being imprisoned and when he returns home from jail, his sister is a drunk, their house is dilapidated and the graveyard where he buried the gold has changed.