SexColumn: an adult version of an egg hunt

By Sharon Gordon Johannesburg - I hope that wherever you are this long Easter weekend you are having a wonderful break. It’s another one of those years where the three big religions celebrate at the same time.

The Christians are having Easter, the Jews Passover, and the Muslims, Ramadan and when you think about it, one group is fasting, another is not eating anything that rises and the other are hunting for chocolate eggs! In the adult industry we do a lot of wordplay around being eggcited and having an eggcellent time. We also get to market everything: rabbit, bunny and egg. Thinking about this article all I could come up with was an adult version of an egg hunt.

One of our most sought-after couple toys are remote control eggs. Imagine an egg shaped vibrator that comes with a remote control. The egg is inserted and your partner can have the remote. Show me a man who doesn’t get excited by a remote and I’ll ask you to feel for a pulse! The game I’m referring to would be similar to the one that swingers used to play in the naughties. Instead of putting car keys in a bowl, you put the toy remotes in a bowl! If everyone is wearing the same egg the remote frequency could activate all the eggs, which could leave the wearer passed out from pleasure. A better way is for everyone to wear a different type of egg – now that would be interesting.

I once wore one of these eggs to a wedding I wasn’t looking forward to. A word to the wise – DO NOT sit on a wooden bench! I could hear it, but everybody else could feel it! Everyone looked at me, I have no idea why! Rabbits remain a ‘firm’ favorite with our clients. These vibrators were first made famous by Charlotte in Sex and the City, which aired in 1998. That’s 25 years ago. At Lola Montez we used to stock them. If you want to watch the episode it was called ‘The turtle and the hare’. They were made out of Jelly and had a separate battery pack. They’ve come a long way since then. They are now mostly made out of medical grade silicone, are rechargeable and come in a variety of different colours and sizes. They can thrust, swirl and suck. Today’s rabbits can make you hip and hop to a variety of speeds and vibrations. The original Rabbits also boasted a rotating base filled with "pearls" aka beads that added even more stimulation to the opening of your vagina.

The idea behind a rabbit style toy is that there is a shaft which is for penetration and a bit, usually shaped like bunny ears, that sits outside the shaft which stimulates the clitoris outside. Sex toy company Vibratex was the first to bring dual-action vibrators (with internal and external components. Because the toys were made in Japan, the devices were shaped to look like animals and came in bright colors as to circumvent the country's laws surrounding obscenity. The shaft often had a face on it. This version of the rabbit made it’s debut in 1984. I have a friend who used to keep hers on the top shelf of her wardrobe. Her son was snooping one day, and it fell on his head. He brought it through to the lounge announcing that Jesus had fallen on his head. We were on the floor!

Other companies started making their products in China, which didn't have the same restrictions, making these happier, friendlier alternatives to the standard penis dildo. We-Vibe, a luxury adult toy brand has a rabbit style vibrator called Nova. This bunny is App enabled. So what do I hear you say? Now you can play together even when you’re apart. With the free We-Connect™ app you can play and share control of Nova from anywhere, create custom vibes and play together with other We-Vibe™ products. You download the free We-Connect™ app to create your own custom vibe and unlock more Nova features on your smartphone.

Have I mentioned that you can do this from anywhere in the world? I’ve often wondered how this weekend has become associated with Bunnies and Eggs. According to my search engine, since ancient times, eggs and rabbits have been a symbol of fertility, while spring has been a symbol of rebirth. Remember that the global North is heading into spring and summer. So even though rabbits don't lay eggs, they do procreate rapidly. The association of these symbols was almost natural.