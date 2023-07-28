SexColumn: ‘Popping’ - the new sexual practice which is fun to try

By Sharon Gordon Johannesburg - I recently learnt about a new sexual practice. I googled it and couldn’t find any more information other than that of the article I read in some obscure Sexual Health magazine. I don’t think we’ve perfected it yet, but it was fun trying!

Popping is a method of stimulating the vagina, with or without your partner. You will need a firm vibrator or dildo with smooth edges and some lube. A finger with unattended nails should never be used. If you are going to use your hands wear a latex glove and use lube. What it looks and feels is when you put your finger in your mouth towards your check. Pop it out fast making a popping sound. Try it so you know what you’re looking for. According to Dr Melinda Myers and me, pleasure is not limited to the G-Spot and Clitoris. There is a rich network of nerve endings in the entire genital area. Add that to your brain and we light up like a fun fair.

We hit the pleasure jackpot when it comes to nerve endings in the genital area. They are all interconnected and share a network. They all play their part in stimulation and pleasure. We know of the body parts the clitoris has the most, even more than the penis! The area we least explore are the nerve endings at the entrance of the vagina and the first third of the vagina shaft. This is the area that popping plays with. We also need to keep in mind that all our bodies are different. Some of us love the vibration of a V8 and others a high pitch mosquito. The frequency of vibration does different things to different people.

The whole idea behind popping is to get the vestibule into the vagina stimulated. You do this by increasing blood flow. Essentially the walls of the vagina swell as do the labia, increasing sensation. In addition, because of the increase in muscle tension and blood flow, if there is to be penetration it feels tighter and simulates a sucking sensation. Now I’ve got your attention! If you understand your anatomy, you will know that the opening and first third of the vagina have the most nerves. These are the nerves you are stimulating through popping.

Popping engorges and swells the tissue increasing both your and your partner’s pleasure. The best way to explain what popping is, is the popping sensation when you pop your finger out of your cheek. Toys with a gentle edge are perfect for the play. And don’t forget the lube. How to do it – Get ready for your play. It is not going to work if you are running off to make supper. Get comfortable, send the children to nanna. – Apply the lube and insert the vibrator. Not very far, I would say no deeper than the second digit on your pointing finger, maybe even a little less. But figure out what works for you.

– Explore the walls of your vagina. Apply pressure to the front wall and then the back. Try the left wall and then the right. You will eventually figure out which area stimulates and excites you most. And then pop it out, scraping the side of the wall as it comes out. It is easier to use a longer toy – something like Sugarboo Sugar or Sugarboo Tickety Boo. – You may feel tempted to go deeper, but don’t. This action heightens stimulation, increases blood flow and muscle tension. The vagina walls will swell, and pleasure increased. This is a bonus for the penis because it increases the suction effect. This type of play is great for foreplay and edging. It heightens anticipation and enjoyment. This targeted stimulation on the vagina walls and the combination of pressure and vibration leads to exploding orgasms.