SexColumn: The Sex Expo - A wonderful mix of diverse crowds

By Sharon Gordon Johannesburg - It’s that time of the year again – the weekend before the Sex Expo. This year it’s moving back to Gallager and runs from next Thursday to Sunday evening.

My house looks like an adult store with all the gorgeous stock we have landed for the event. Get Lucky Packets line the passage and there is literally nowhere to sit with every surface occupied by a toy or lubricant. I was asked earlier this week what kind of person attends the Sex Expo. The question was whispered with a slightly pulled up nose. Regular readers will know that nothing ticks me off more than someone who tries to belittle or shame what I do. In my loudest posh accent, I said ‘people like you and me’. Because truthfully that’s who comes to have fun and see what’s new and happening in the world of sexuality.

It is interesting to see how the demographic of attendance has changed over the years. The first few were dominated by groups of men and groups of women who were curious and very shy. Slowly it has changed and now the large majority of people attending are couples and groups of mixed friends. It’s a wonderful mix of diverse crowds. There are all sorts, the common denominator being people having fun and being curious about what is available. For those who have never been before it is slightly raunchier than any other exhibition. There are live shows on the main stage. They are extremely popular and often have audience participation. The male strip show is my favourite. Let me just add that most men can’t dance!

One will find different lounges and demonstrations offering everything from strippers to bondage. There are also talks offered at regular intervals. They range from how to give a blow job to Sex Toys 101 given by yours truly! So, if you want to meet me in person and on my best behavior, this is your opportunity. My stand – Lola Montez usually stands out because its Purple and beautiful, although I must admit that all the exhibitors have upped their game. This year we will be raffling a Tantra Chair, so if you’ve ever wanted one but found them a bit dear, this will be your chance to win a beautifully upholstered black one.

You will never see as many sex toys in one place as you will next weekend. If you have ever wanted to ask questions and not be remembered, this is your chance. We are so busy that we barely have time to shoot to the loo. Have your portrait painted by Pricasso. For those of you who don’t know, he paints with a very special brush – his penis! I have several portraits. They hang in my dining room and always start great conversations. After all these years there is great comradery between the exhibitors, it’s a beautiful thing to see.

All the big brands will be represented. Cheap and cheerful will be plentiful but look out for We Vibe, Lelo, Swan, Rocks Off, Satisfier, Fun Factory, Secret Play, Pillow Talk, Je Joue and much more. There will only be a few stands carrying these products. This is a very expensive show for exhibitors. The stands cost a bomb but by far the biggest expense is the stock we carry for the show. As I mentioned the show starts on Thursday 26 October at 17h00 and stays open till 23h00. Friday and Saturday it opens at 11h00 and runs till midnight. On Sunday it ends at 17h00 and by then we are well and truly over it.