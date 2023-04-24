Shadow Boxing, a powerful one-man show that packs a punch, comes to Joburg

Newton has just been awarded a coveted Fleur Du Cap Theatre Award for Best Performance in a Revue, Cabaret or One-Person Show, and anyone who has seen this Shadow Boxing understands why.

Alone on a stage adorned with nothing but a metal bucket, a punching bag, a worn pair of boxing gloves and a suit jacket, the character Flynn tells us his story, weaving his gut-wrenching narrative through his cruel childhood, his rise to boxing stardom, and his tragic fall from grace.

Audiences find themselves in the role of the second actor, spoken to as a confidant, holding their breath as Newton pushes himself to the edge both physically and emotionally. In just an hour, Newton, a UCT Drama School graduate, single-handedly relays Flynn’s story of his father’s failed boxing career, his own burden to prove himself where his father couldn’t, and the secret that underpins it all: his hidden sexuality in a hyper-masculine space where tenderness is seen as weakness.

A heavyweight fighter burdened by the shadow of his father’s past and bigotry and his own internalised perceptions of masculinity, Flynn throws himself at the punch-bag with the abandon of a man who has nothing left to lose as he fights desperately to save himself from confronting his shadows. Intimate audiences of only 50 are swept along as he navigates homophobia, his burgeoning sexuality and his inherited beliefs of what a man can be. While rage and frustration come easily to Flynn, it’s his moments of fear and vulnerability that hold your heart.