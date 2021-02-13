Shannon Esra in love with new role on hit TV series Lioness

Shannon Esra plays the leading role of Samantha Hugo in new hit drama series Lioness, which is currently airing on MNet. The compelling drama, tells the story of a woman who loses her children, her lover, and her freedom when she is framed for fraud committed by her husband before his death, only to discover, eight years later, while trying to reunite with her son and daughters, that he is still alive. The local actress says her latest role has had a life changing impact on her. “Sam has given new meaning to my life on a profoundly personal level,” Esra told the Saturday Star. “Sam has fundamentally changed me. She has made me much braver, and stronger. “She has afforded me the peace of mind and commitment to myself to live a more authentic and truthful existence. She has been my greatest gift, not just as an actor, but as a soulful being. She challenged my beliefs... and I will be forever grateful for that!”

Although she appears to have it all, it is a smokescreen to the pervading insecurity, infidelity and unhappiness, which stems from the neglect of her workaholic husband.

“Sam is the Lioness. This is her story; she is wrongfully accused of crimes she never committed,” says Esra. “She serves eight years in jail, and by all accounts, she loses everything and has to fight her way back, crawling, kicking, and screaming (sometimes roaring) to reclaim her truth and her children.

“She is so brave and strong, and yet so vulnerable. It’s a beautiful thing for any actor to get to explore and navigate.”

The show, which is a ten-part series, has a star studded cast which includes Esra, Jacques Bessenger , Frank Rautenbach, Nokuthula Mavuso, Gerald Steyn, Joshua Eady, Fiona Ramsey, Natasha Sutherland, and Jack Devnarain.

While complex and challenging, Esra says she has thoroughly enjoyed playing the role of Samantha.

“I love absolutely everything about my character. But what really intrigued me was the eight year span before, during, and after prison, because she incurs so much change.

“It had to be evident not just in the way she looked, but the way she moves through the world. I made conscious decisions to change her walk, the way she talks, the way her gaze would fix on people. It was important to add a sense of danger to her (that she can be dangerous) when pushed into a corner. It was a glorious process to explore.

As her role of Samantha changes from the time she leaves prison, Esra says she had to put in plenty of hard work to reinvent her character.

“I had to separate Sam 2012 from Sam 2020 completely. They are completely different women in so many regards. We were fortunate to shoot the show in two parts: 2012 and 2020, which helped a great deal to prepare for both.

“I set out to lose some weight, which I did, albeit not as much as I would have liked because calorie restriction can be very dangerous with such an intense and rigorous shooting schedule, but it was enough to read on-screen.

“I cut and coloured my hair, and we totally stripped her down visually. It was a highly collaborative process between the make-up/hair and wardrobe departments. And I think we successfully created a sense of two “different” women. I am very proud of the team - our magnificent cast and crew - for everything. I am because they are. That’s the simple truth.”

She added that she felt connected to her role as Samantha on a deeper level.

“I just got her. She completely broke my heart - she loses everything! - she was stripped of her reputation; her friends; her home; her children - the life she so carefully curated and protected goes up in smoke because she is betrayed by her husband, and many others along the way (as the audience will soon discover).

“The reality of her kids having never once visited her in eight years brought me to my knees as a human. I had to do her justice. That was my biggest responsibility.”

Esra believes the storyline is relatable to many South Africans and says the narrative is important.

“It has all the makings of greatness: love, loss, betrayal, thrilling revelations, car chases, danger... It’s a universal story beautifully crafted in every way.

“The story is important because what happened to Sam can happen to anyone. We place so much trust in the hands of the people we love, and that fallout is devastating! And the aftermath is riveting.”

Lioness” airs on M-Net (DStv channel 101) every Thursday, at 8.30pm.

